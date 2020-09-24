Editor’s note: This is the third in a multipart series looking at where island sports stand six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Open 2020 tennis tournament wrapped up more than a week ago; the Italian Open concluded this week, and the French Open is in full swing. With Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and National Football League each holding competition, much of the world has seen a limited return to sports, with public health stipulations. Guam, as yet, has not followed suit.

The Guam National Tennis Federation on Wednesday submitted a request to the Department of Public Health and Social Services to reopen its national training center in Harmon. The nearly brand-new, state-of-the-art, outdoor facility remains vacant during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and GNTF President Torgun Smith wants that to change.

“The Guam National Tennis Center would like to humbly request permission to reopen should PCOR1 continue,” the GNTF wrote to DPHSS.

From conquerer to conquered

On July 17, after multiple days of zero to single-digit positive coronavirus cases, Guam Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit free of COVID-19 cases, and the death date holding steadily at five, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared PCOR3 and the island appeared to be moving in the direction of a new normal.

From mid-March to mid-July, from islandwide prohibition to partial government-based sanctions, the island had been exposed to various levels of lockdown and it appeared the island had won the war against COVID-19.

With social-distancing guidelines in place, restricting how the public and private sectors operate, interact at gatherings, and nearly all aspects of life, several viral videos and photos made their way through social media, depicting a libertarian, hands-off stance in opposition to government control.

In August 2020, during a virtual news conference, a journalist told the governor it appeared Guam had entered into PCOR5, a fictitious circumstance, greater than if herd immunity or a proven vaccine had been achieved or discovered, resulting in no restrictions.

As some of the community’s adherence to Leon Guerrero’s executive order appeared to be waning, the island’s coronavirus cases spiked to never-before-seen levels, several times greater than it had experienced during its initial lockdown in March 2020 and the public health emergency continued.

Currently, Guam has had 2,190 confirmed coronavirus cases, 646 actively in isolation, and 37 COVID-19-related deaths.

As cases soared, on Aug. 16, Leon Guerrero ordered Guam back into PCOR1, the highest level of governmental restriction. Originally slated for two weeks, the stay-at-home order has since been extended to Sept. 25.

"I wish they had gone back to PCOR2 and scaled back one by one rather than going back to PCOR1. It would have given more time to figure out what’s going on," Smith said.

With more than six months of the government imposing, and then relaxing sanctions, the pandemic has affected not only traditional, for-profit businesses, but it has also placed a stranglehold on the island’s sports nonprofits.

"With this recent and continuing shutdown, I honestly believe that it’s even going to have a worse impact than the disease on the hopes of our youth," said Terry Debold, the president of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, a nonprofit organization that manages the island’s private school sports leagues.

Dropping numbers

Before the most recent lockdown, Guam's number of positive cases remained at 537, but from Aug. 16 to Sept. 22, the island's positive cases quadrupled.

Over the past week, the number of positive cases has declined, prompting the GNTF to file for reinstatement.

“We have noted that the daily cases are dropping,” the GNTF request read. “Additionally, as exercise at parks and beaches are permitted, please respectfully think of the Guam National Tennis Center as a tennis park and grant us an exemption to allow the public to play tennis safely.”

Safety protocols in place

In May, the United States Tennis Association, the sport’s governing body in America, issued its guidelines for playing safe tennis.

Because tennis does not require direct person-to-person contact, players can enjoy the many physical and mental benefits that tennis offers so long as they practice physical distancing by keeping six feet apart from other players to ensure a safe exercise environment and follow other safety recommendations, stated the USTA on its website.

The International Tennis Federation, the governing body of world tennis, also issued strict safety guidelines for returning to competition.

“Before entering the tournament site, all individuals will complete a daily self-declaration of being COVID-19 symptom-free and not having had any high-risk contacts in the last 14 days,” the ITF stated on its website. “All individuals entering the tournament site will be subject to daily temperature screening.”

Rules and recommendations from the USTA, ITF, and Centers Disease Control and Prevention have been implemented in our safety policies, Smith said.

“Tennis requires significantly much less interaction than people going to a grocery store and the setting is controllable,” he added.

The GNTC’s safety measures include: players downloading the Guam COVID Alert App, use of an online, no-contact booking system, a video surveillance system for monitoring members and guests, requiring participants to remain at least 6-feet at all times, in-car temperature checks before entering the facility, separate tennis balls with a player’s initials, and limiting congregation.

"We believe that exercise is an essential activity and that tennis is considered a safe, socially-distant, non-contact sport,” stated the GNTF request.

Weighing the risks

Arn Salas Diaz, 62, has been playing tennis almost her entire life and said that she wants the sport to start back up and is willing to assume the risk.

"I’m not healthy right now, all the chocolate I’m eating, the food," said Diaz, who played at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center nearly every day before the lockdown. "Tennis is what I enjoy."

"The government is taking away some of my privilege as a citizen," she said, stating she supports the governor's decision to protect the people but the approach is too broad.

"I think the government, for some businesses, like the GNTC, should not impose the same kinds of sanctions or strict protocols as it does on restaurants," she said.

"The space is so large," said Diaz, referring to the size of a tennis court.

"I don’t think it’s healthy to keep sports facilities closed too long. I think too long would be two weeks. They can relax some of the conditions a little bit because it’s really affecting not only our physical health, but our emotional health - the paranoia that sets in when we're locked down too long," she added.

"There’s very limited resolve for conditions being lifted," she said. "That’s not good for people to live with for too long."

Sammy Ahn, 47, a father of four who relocated to Guam from New York about a year ago to enjoy island-life, clean air, and the Håfa Adai spirit, feels the government’s regulations are unnecessary, arbitrary, and oversteps its authority.

Ahn, who is also an avid tennis player, hopes the island will reopen and sports will be able to resume as normal.

"Tennis is obviously the safest, non-contact sport,” he said. “Not only are the authorities overreaching into individuals' private lives as to destroy their livelihoods, they are stripping citizens' basic right to health.

“When the pendulum swings back, there will be serious accountability and retribution."

Dan Tinsay, a long-time tennis instructor and coach of the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars tennis team, feels it is the government's responsibility to protect its citizens but tennis should be allowed to govern its own affairs.

"Part of the government function is to ensure and protect the safety and health of the population," he said, but "a tennis court is not an inherent problem area."

Let the respective facility managers take responsibility for managing the facility and its access, he added.