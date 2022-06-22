Team Guam has been hard at it in tennis, competing against the region’s best at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan. The women's team pulled off a marathon day, competing in singles, doubles and mixed doubles competition. The men’s team competed in singles and mixed doubles.

Singles was tough for everyone, as Dakota Gibson lost a tough match against the Northern Marianas’ second best player. Sydney Packbier fell 6-1, 6-1 against Tahiti, while Monti Gibson dropped her matches against the fifth seed from Samoa, 6-1, 6-2. Camden Camacho’s singles opponent defaulted on his match, lifting Camacho to the next level.

“Our players fought hard and stayed in the rally with these top players. It’s learning how to close out points, but they’re getting there and learning with each day,” said coach Michelle Pang.

However, Guam turned it around in doubles play. The women’s team was phenomenal, beating the Northern Mariana Islands second seed, 6-3, 6-2. And, despite the long day, the men and women cranked out more wins in mixed doubles play.

Camden Camacho and Monti Gibson downed Tahiti, 6-3, 6-2, while Aarman Sachdev and Sydney Packbier took Saipan’s second seeds to the rack, winning 6-4, 6-2.

“It’s such a confidence booster for our young team,” Pang said. “We have such a good team dynamic, they’re happy and they support each other through each match - win or lose!”