Charlotte Chavatipon is part of the praised freshmen cohort on the University of Texas women’s tennis team, which recently clinched the 2021 NCAA Division I Championship.

The May 22 title game was one of experience versus youth, Texas head coach Howard Joffe said at a postgame press conference.

“I think they (Pepperdine University) had four super seniors on their team and we had four or five freshmen on our team, so it really was pitting youth against experience,” Joffe said.

Few people on the planet can boast of surviving their first year in college during a pandemic and adding an NCAA championship to their list of accomplishments.

But Charlotte Chavatipon can. Chavatipon, whose mother, Marilyn Carlos, was born and raised on Guam and is a 1991 Academy of Our Lady of Guam graduate, said ending her freshman year with an NCAA title was a dream come true.

“Winning the NCAA for Women's Tennis was something special. Our team, being so young and talented, was capable of winning this tournament. We were all motivated from the start that winning NCAA was our end goal, so making this dream a reality makes us feel our hard work has paid off,” Chavatipon said. “At least for me, there was a rush when we won NCAA, the moment we clinched the title, but it was worth more that we did it for Texas.”

According to the University of Texas, this is the third NCAA team title in program history.

Chavatipon almost wasn’t part of the historic team.

“Texas wasn't a school I was looking to commit coming out of the juniors. I was focused on Ivy Leagues and some other colleges but it was in the French Open Juniors that coach Howard Joffe discovered me and asked me to take a look at what Texas had to offer,” the 19-year-old said.

After she toured the campus and met the team, Chavatipon sensed the vibe was right.

“I had a vibe that Texas was the place for me,” she said.

Chavatipon said that during the tournament, she’d won all of her singles matches, except for one against Florida State, in which the team stopped play because the Longhorns as a team had won.

“Winning my singles matches gives Texas another point on the board in a race to 4,” Chavatipon said. “It brings me great pleasure to help my team succeed, especially since we’re all trying to accomplish the same goal.”

Chavatipon also secured wins in doubles matches. Alongside her partner Peyton Stearns, Chavatipon rallied to win over Pepperdine, Chavatipon said. Fellow freshmen Longhorns Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun also won their doubles match against Pepperdine.

“The comebacks in our doubles sets literally changed the outcome of the entire duel match itself because in singles play only three matches would be needed to win rather than four,” Chavatipon said.

In the end, the young Longhorns’ tenacity carried them through and they earned the coveted top title.

But there’s no stopping play for champion Chavatipon. She said she took some time after the competition to visit her family in California and celebrated her younger brother’s high school graduation. Then, she was off to play at the 25K ITF tournament in the Dominican Republic.

She said she qualified to play in the tournament and had a nice run, making it into the semifinals. She is playing another 25K in the Dominican Republic and hopes to secure more wins.

Looking back on her momentous freshmen year, Chavatipon said she enjoyed her time at Texas on and off the court.

In a May 19 video uploaded to the school’s sports website, Chavatipon said, “Being part of this team is like being with a bunch of friends that I’m really close with and I consider them like being a family.”

She reiterated that sentiment and said she’d met so many great people while receiving a valuable education.

“Texas has made me grow and mature as a person, which translated into my success (on) the tennis court,” Chavatipon said. “I cannot wait to start school in the fall and experience what Texas and my future has in store for me.”

The soon-to-be sophomore shows no signs of slowing down and aims to keep playing college tennis and building her professional ranking.

“The end goal is to eventually turn pro after college,” she said.