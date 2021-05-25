Jinae “La Niña” Teria committed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, earning a spot on the Mariners’ first-ever intercollegiate women’s soccer team roster beginning the fall season.

Landing her self proclaimed “dream school,” Teria will be traveling to New York this summer after her graduation from Tiyan High School on June 4.

“Throughout high school, my instructors at Tiyan High encouraged me to plan for my future based on the best path for me,” Teria said. “Prior to the pandemic, my instructor, Col. Frank Flores, advised me take a chance and apply to military academies. At first, I was hesitant to apply due to my fear of failure, but after deciding what I plan to pursue and what I wanted in a school, I realized that the United States Merchant Marine Academy is my ‘dream school.’”

Calling it an institution that educates leaders, she said she embraced their philosophy of “Acta non Verba” – the idea of “Deeds not Words.”

They hold “integrity, honor, intelligence, dedication, and competence in high regard. It provides outstanding engineering and business programs, the option of active duty in any branch of military, and grants a chance at representing myself, my family, and the island while continuing to play the sport I love at a college level,” she said.

“With a new mindset, I overcame my fear and transformed it into drive. As Zig Ziglar once said, “ F-E-A-R has two meanings: ‘forget everything and run’ or ‘face everything and rise’ the choice is yours,” Teria added.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the US MMA is ranked No. 2 in the United States in Top Public Schools and No. 3 in Regional Colleges North, with an acceptance rate of 15 percent based on its Fall 2019 numbers, the publication states. They are part of the NCAA Div. III Skyline Conference.

Teria’s contributions will be a welcome addition to the inaugural team, said the team’s head coach, Lt. Andreas Commins.

“First and foremost, USMMA recruits need to meet our strict academic admissions requirements and Jinae met those – the importance of studying and getting good grades in high school cannot be overstated,” Commins said in an email. “I really enjoyed meeting Jinae and her family over Zoom and I really like her upbeat, motivated attitude. She shows a clear desire to improve in every area of her life and that is exactly the type of player I want to help build this program."

She commended the GFA and the women’s soccer league for promoting its athletes, allowing Teria to be showcased to a higher level despite COVID-19 restrictions.

While preparing for the team’s debut at the NCAA Div. III level in 2022, players will be competing in the NIRSA league, Commins said.

“NIRSA is the governing body for collegiate competitive club sports and they have leagues, regional championships, and national championships,” Commins said. “For the incoming recruits, we will begin just as if we were playing in the NCAA, with a full training and game schedule. For all intents and purposes, it will look just like the 2022 season. I am very excited to get the players here on campus and get this program started.”

Building her resume

Teria started to build her elite soccer resume following her acceptance into the U12 division of the 2014 United Airlines GFA National Academy program. She moved through the GFA National Program, playing with U14 as a 12-year-old. She also scored the eventual game-winner for Guam off a Minami Rabago free kick in the team’s victory over Hong Kong at the AFC U14 Girls Regional Championship in Beijing, China PR.

The duo connected again, scoring off a header in Guam’s 1-0 victory over Hong Kong in the 2017 EAFF Girls Youth Tournament in Shanghai, China PR, in 2017.

That same year, she made her debut for the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Team as a starting player in the 2017 Marianas Cup Women’s Competition held in Guam. Later, Teria made her second start for the Masakåda in an international friendly match against Singapore in Singapore. In 2018, she also featured on Guam’s U19 Women’s National Team at the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, among other tournaments.

“The Guam National Program has offered many opportunities for me and other players to develop our skills and techniques on the pitch, as well as instilling in us respect, discipline, and grit,” Teria said. “I believe these values are also vital in achieving personal and professional ambitions. The past six years on Guam’s traveling teams have provided experience through high intensity tournaments around the world, while blessing me with a second family.

“As a result, I am honored to announce that I have successfully achieved my goal of attending a military academy while concurrently playing college soccer; however, it doesn’t stop there. I will continue to hold the lessons and guidance bestowed on me as I begin this next chapter of my life,” Teria added.

Domestically, Teria played for the Sidekick SC in the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League and for the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers in the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League. In 2017, Teria won the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Fall Season Golden Boot award, scoring seven goals in five matches as a 14-year-old.

“First and foremost, I would love to thank my parents, Jimmy and Doreen Teria, for their sacrifice and unfaltering support through the past 18 years,” Jinae Teria said. “I would also like to thank the rest of my family and my friends, my coaches and mentors, fellow teammates, and GFA for all the support and love.”

Teria, a Senior Master Sergeant with Tiyan High’s AFJROTC program, plans to major in Maritime Logistics and Security to become a deck officer, she said.