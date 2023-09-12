There are few things more exciting than a high school student-athlete making it to the next level. And with more than 60 of Guam’s youth athletes making it to the next level, 2023 Guam High School graduate Terrell Rosario is the one of the island’s most recent talented players to earn a spot on a collegiate roster.

Rosario said that he was inspired to play college football by his Panther peers who had also advanced to play college ball. He said that his peer role models are Travon Jacobs, Jalen Thatch, Matua Whalen, Zeshaun Adams, Randy Angoco and Avery Gamboa, adding that they helped him throughout high school and told him that he “could do it, too.”

Doing what several athletes have done in the past, the Panthers prospect has left the island to join the Moorpark College Raiders football team in Moorpark, California.

“I chose Moorpark College because it gave me an opportunity to play football at the next level,” said the multi-sport athlete who competed on Guam High’s football, rugby, and soccer teams, where he received numerous second team and honorable mention selections. “I’ve been practicing with the team for about a month.”

Moorpark is a two-year, junior college, that affords athletes the opportunity to finish their general education courses without incurring a ton of debt, and become better at their sport and possibly earn a scholarship to a four-year university.

“My short term goals are to play my two years here at Moorpark and see how far football can take me,” Rosario said. “My career goal is to become a physical therapist. I plan on majoring in kinesiology, and after I’ve finished JC football, I’m looking to transfer to a four-year institution and get my bachelors degree.”

Rosario told The Guam Daily Post that he learned about the opportunity at Moorpark through Guam native John Diaz, the football team’s recruiting coordinator and safeties coach. Diaz, who grew up in Barrigada and relocated to Camarillo, California when he was a young boy, met Rosario at a H.O.P.E. Camp training combine, where he recognized his talents and encouraged him to try out for the Raiders.

“I participated in the H.O.P.E. Camp and it’s actually how I met Coach Diaz from Moorpark, and he took my number and helped me through the recruiting process,” Rosario said. “The H.O.P.E. Camp was a very fun experience because we got to compete against each other and really show off our skills and talent.”

“Terrell is a very good player - smart, great tackler, and finds a way to make his presence known,” said Diaz, adding that he and strength and conditioning coach Chad Ikei will return to Guam in December 2023 to host the a second H.O.P.E. Camp.

Terrell, who hails from Ipan, Talo’fo’fo’, is the son of Tybolt Rosario and Maurissa Rosario and Maryjane Alegre Medina and Peter Medina.