44th annual Special Olympics Track and Field

With the inclusion of athletes at the forefront of their service, Special Olympics Guam Committee is proud to announce the 44th annual Track and Field event.

The time-honored competition, beginning with a parade of athletes, Law Enforcement Torch Run, and lighting of the cauldron, kicks off 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Okkodo High School.

With six sports under its purview, SOGU provides athletics, swimming, unified bowling, unified badminton, unified softball, and unified soccer.

These sporting events cultivate, support, and enrich the development for persons with or without disabilities, enforcing the global movement of inclusion for all, stated an SOGU news release.

Special Olympics Guam, a registered nonprofit, is accredited and recognized by Special Olympics International, the organization’s governing body.

Apart from the upcoming games, as a means to becoming recognized by surrounding island communities throughout the Asia and Pacific Region, SOGU announced that it strategically relocated to Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region.

Since 1976, entirely led through altruism and volunteerism, SOGU is dedicated to providing sporting opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, regardless of the degree of disability, started the news release.