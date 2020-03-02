The 13th annual Copa de Marianas Brazilian jiujitsu tournament on Saturday attracted more than 250 of Guam’s ground-and-pound martial artists to the Tiyan High School gymnasium.

“It’s grown, and it’s getting much, much bigger,” said Fury Promotions President Steve Shimizu. “Jiujitsu is a sport of everyone. … It’s a user-friendly sport.”

From white belts to black, men, women and children of all ages competed for coveted spots on the podium. And while not everyone walked away with hardware, precious experience was gained.

“It’s great to know how to be able to defend myself just in case anything happens, and to be able to meet new friends,” said 14-year-old Bubba Sullivan, who earned a silver medal in the youth 106-115-pound weight class. “This is my third silver medal, and I also have two bronze medals at my house, he added, explaining he has practiced the sport for five years.

Sullivan, a rung off the top spot in the gold medal match, learned from his opponent.

“He kind of had super strong grips,” he said. “So, it was hard to break him,” recalling the match with Logan Rosario.

Sullivan said he learned, "once you pop the grip, to pin it, so, that way, they can’t get it again.”

Adrian Anulao, competing in the 161-175 White Belt Division, dominated Jon Lara in the gold medal match. Winning on points, 11-0, Anulao stayed in the top guard position.

“I wanted to stay on top, which I did,” Anulao said. “I got my points. When I saw the finish, I just went for it.”

Anulao said he loves the physical and philosophical aspects the martial art teaches.

“It teaches me how to handle pressure on the mats,” he said. “Hopefully, it will translate to my life off the mats as well.

“I am learning techniques, but I am learning life lessons as well.”

Airian Diaz, in the Female Absolute Division, representing Carlson Gracie, fought Jenna Reyes for gold.

“Jenna is my teammate, and we roll frequently in practice,” Diaz said. “We always give each other such a challenge. This tournament is a representation of how hard we worked.

“Jenna fought her butt off. … I’m where I’m at because of my girls."

Diaz, who has only competed for a year, said she has always loved sports, but nothing grabbed her like jiujitsu.

“I’m used to playing softball, volleyball, basketball … noncompetitively,” she said. “This is something that is brand new to me and, I guess the rush is something that just gets me."