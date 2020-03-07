13th Sugar and Spice soccer festival Sunday

With 16 teams expected to compete in the 13th annual Sugar and Spice Middle School Girls Soccer Festival, the 2020 tournament, apart from being the biggest, is the sweetest and spiciest.

Supported by the Japan Football Association, participating schools were divided into four pools, each playing round-robin matches.

In the one-day showdown, the championship match will take place at 2 p.m.

Featuring pitches full of up-and-coming stars, Sunday’s tournament will take place at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

“I believe this is the largest number of schools competing in the tournament, to date, and we’ve had to reserve the entire GFA National Training Center to accommodate all matches,” said Samuel San Gil, GFA competitions director.

This year, matches also will be played on the Robbie Webber grass pitch.

“I’m very pleased to see this turnout, and hope the popularity of the tournament continues to grow,” San Gil said. “I wish the teams all the best in the tournament.”

The tournament, played concurrently with Guam’s celebration of Asian Football Confederation Women’s Football Day, honors the island’s female youth athletes.

After the tournament, at 3:30 p.m., more than 200 women will play their Bud Light Women’s Soccer League matches.

“The AFC is the only confederation which dedicates a single day to all women who have contributed their time, knowledge and expertise toward football, which goes a long way in helping the AFC achieve its vision, and mission,” said AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. “This is a small gesture to show our gratitude for their enormous contribution toward the success, and immense growth of the sport, on all levels across Asia.”