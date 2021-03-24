Attending college stateside is a huge milestone for high school students who decide to continue their studies after their senior year. Some, like Guam High School’s Jalen Thach, are exceptional, and decide to take on the pressures of moving, studying and living alone for the first time while also competing in intercollegiate sports. This March, Thach signed a letter of intent to play football for the Avila University Eagles, a top-25-ranked NAIA team.

According to Thach, it’s not only a big step for him but the culmination of a lifetime goal of playing and competing in football beyond the high school arena.

“I’m excited. Excited to experience a whole lot of new things, you know learn a whole bunch, especially from all the coaches out there,” he said. “I’m just waiting to see where I can use my potential.”

Accompanying him on this big step are teammates Andre Johnson Jr. and Travon Jacobs, who also have signed on to play football in the States this fall. Jacobs, who is the starting quarterback for the Panthers, will be joining Thach at Avila. Thach says that being able to play alongside Jacobs was a key to making the decision, as the two have developed a fast friendship working with one another over the years.

“A big factor was being able to go with T. He’s my quarterback, and then not only is he my quarterback, he’s one of my closest friends, you know, I consider him family – him and AJ.” Once Thach got the official word that Jacobs would be attending Avila, choosing his prospective college became a no-brainer, he said.

“If I can go to school, and go out there and live in the states to play college football with my quarterback, of course, I'm going to take the opportunity,” he said.

Both of them will be trying out for the positions that they honed their skills in throughout their high school football careers, with Jacobs competing for the slot as starting quarterback for the Eagles and Thach looking to stay on as a wide receiver.

“I do play both sides of the ball, I’ll play wherever, but I think receiver is going to be the main position for me.”

Seeing both boys playing college ball side by side would be like a scene out of a movie.

It’s been a slog keeping in shape with no season to prepare for, but Thach and the rest of the Panthers have been hard at work, making it out every Saturday to practice with Guam High coach Jacob Dowdell. Thach says that it’s not just what he and the boys put out during practices, but what they do on their own time that’s made the difference.

“It doesn't have to be only every Saturday, you know, you can always get better anytime. So we're always at the field, you know, working, doing whatever we can, just to stay in shape and stay ready.”

And that extra effort has finally paid off for him and his brothers on the team, who have been able to move to the next level despite all the setbacks that the pandemic has brought down on them.

“You kind of just got to get over it and use it to fuel your motivation, it’s what I do. Everything just goes back into putting in the work to better myself,” he said.

And of course, he said, he couldn’t have done it without the long list of supporters who have helped him along the way.

“My coaches, coaches, coaches, … you know, my whole football career, basically, is going to live on because of them,” he said, adding his mom and dad were also crucial to his growth and development.

And, because the list was too long and he wasn’t sure he would remember everyone, he thanked them, as well, adding “I want to give a big shoutout to all the people that just believed in me.”