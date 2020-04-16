When Art Guerrero was 17, his father died of metastatic lung cancer that spread to his bones and that tragedy, more than anything else, has fueled his lifelong passion for sport, and pushing his body to the limits.

This year, in December, Art Guerrero will turn 54, the same age his father died. Serving as a chilly reminder that time is precious, he is doing everything he can to remain healthy for his wife and two young sons.

“My father, Jesus Lizama Guerrero, as the oldest, he took care of his siblings during World War II,” Guerrero said. “He cared for 11 children while working and helping family and friends, building homes.

“He was very giving and generous," Gurrero said. "I wish we had more time together."

Love at first sight

Back in the early 80s, Art Guerrero enjoyed playing baseball and surfing, but hadn’t been introduced to triathlon, yet. It wasn’t until Summer 1987, in Hawaii, when he first fell in love with the sport, and 33-years later, he can’t get enough.

“Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, I ... go swimming down at Fiesta beach, in Tumon,” Guerrero said. “There’s a little circuit that I built - it has buoys. Each lap is like a 1000 yards. My bike is six days a week, mostly inside, in a trainer, on Zwift.

Zwift, an online training application, allows cyclists from anywhere in the world to train side-by-side from the comfort of the living room.

“It’s a fun thing,” Guerrero said. “You meet a lot of people on the web, and you see where they’re from, and say hi.”

Over two weeks ago, when the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt made world headlines when it pulled into Guam, Guerrero’s fellow Zwift cyclists asked questions.

“They are fascinated where Guam is,” Guerrero said. “They keep asking, ‘where’s Guam?’ The Theodore Roosevelt came up, and it made Guam kind of famous.”

Coronavirus added to the juggling act

In 2019, Guerrero's international competition schedule was packed, and 2020 was supposed his wife's year to shine. With two young kids, Noa, 6, and August, 4, taking turns between workouts and competition has been a juggling act the two had grown accustomed to. Now, amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingvarsson will most likely have to wait until, at least, 2021 to return to international competition.

“We both split up the races by year, who’s gonna have a big race," Guerrero said. “My year was last year, and this year was supposed to be Kristina’s. She was all set, training for her first Ironman long-distance in Cairns, Australia.

“But with the setback of coronavirus, most of the races have been postponed or canceled. So, it looks like Kristina’s will have (to be) next year, and I’ll just do small races somewhere close by, Japan or the Philippines."

Despite the absence of scheduled races, the elite couple is still pushing as hard as ever, maybe, even harder. With rigorous training schedules and their kids soaking up their attention, the power couple are mastering the juggling act of training and parenting.

“It all works out, especially with the two boys after a long training day for both of us,” said Guerrero, adding, the “real fitness” is “keeping up with the boys.”

An impossible task?

On Saturday, Guerrero is going to attempt a course never attempted on island. With his sights set on conquering the island’s steepest incline, he plans on completing 10 laps of the nine-mile Nimitz Hill loop.

“It’s 90 miles, plus hills,” Guerrero said. … “Now that the coronavirus is here, I want to show that you should still go out there and have fun, by yourself, and enjoy it.

“I don’t think it’s ever been done before. ... I kind of want to push the number and see who’s going to go after it next.

“This is going to be the toughest ride.”

Making the ride even more of a challenge, with nobody to draft with and take turns leading the pack, no fans or support crew to cheer him on, Guerrero will be all alone. But even before the pandemic forced governments to mandate social distancing, the lonely existence of a triathlete has prepared him for racing in isolation.

“I’ve been training alone since I started this sport," Guerrero said. "Riding with friends is a plus, but doing a triathlon, basically, is a solo sport. It’s still the same thing. It’s the same as yesterday.”

Conquering an Ironman

For Guerrero, competing in ultra-endurance races is nothing new. In 2016, having completed Ironman Cairns in 11 hours, 40 minutes, he knows how to finish strong. Before the race, his first-ever Ironman, eight months of training taught him that taking in the proper amount of food, water, and salt is the key to completion - it’s all about nutrition.

“You have to get things in you,” Guerrero said. “You have to get salt down, you lose electrolytes, everywhere.

“It’s all about nutrition, and getting the body refueled, getting those calories inside to burn.

“That’s it.”

For Guerrero, completing the full Ironman was one of the highlights of his career. And, with Ingvarsson cheering from the sidelines and hearing his name blast through the sweet Swedish air as he approached the finish line, becoming an Ironman is something he will never forget.

“The announcer, before you even cross the finish line, they even call your name out, and they say, ‘you are an Ironman,’ Guerrero recalled. “Only a few people in the world can actually get that kind of treatment - the red carpet.

“So you’re like, ‘wow.’ You don’t even care about running fast anymore. You kind of walk and savor the moment, and enjoy it, because all of that eight months of training.

“It was just fun.”

With a two-mile swim and a 112-mile bike ride in the books, Guerrero remembered telling himself during the 26.2-mile run that he had to finish a faster marathon than Ingvarsson did at the Boston Marathon in 2015. Having endured seven straight hours of nonstop punishment, that goal stoked his competitive fire.

“My wife did the Boston Marathon in four hours and 40 minutes,” said Guerrero, explaining, at the time, she was four-months pregnant.

‘“I can’t stop now. I’ve got to beat that 4:40 time. If she can do it, anybody can do this kind of stuff,’” he recalled telling himself.

Guerrero finished the marathon in 4:40.

Still training, but training alone

While Guerrero doesn’t know where and when his next competition will be, he is content on pushing the envelope, setting the curve, and challenging Guam’s elite athletes to keep training. Without a coronavirus vaccine and no immediate end to social distancing rules, he is content on training alone but hopes life will return to normal.

“It’s not slowing me down,” he said. “I love the sport, and man, I want to get back out there. You’re just itching for the next race, just going out there and living life again.”

With their fifth wedding anniversary coming up in October, Guerrero has achieved contentment in life he never knew was possible. With displays filled with medals and a home filled with love, Guerrero feels his father’s admiration radiating down, filling his heart with joy, and sadness.

“He never really lived,” Guerrero said. “He wanted to do more. I want to do more.

“I started late with my family, and I want to see them grow.”