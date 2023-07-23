The FIFA Women’s World Cup is upon us and it’s set to be the best one yet

The FIFA Women’s World Cup got underway in Australia and New Zealand on July 20 with New Zealand hosting Norway in the opening fixture.

The Ferns, as the New Zealand women’s national team is more commonly known, made history by beating the former World Cup winners 1-0, to claim their first victory in their World Cup history.

New Zealand and Norway are in group A along with the Philippines and Switzerland. The Philippines team, known as the Malditas, is participating in their first World Cup, showing some of the smaller Asian countries that with proper support and focus, reaching the pinnacle of football is possible. In their first match of the tournament, the Malditas gave a good account of themselves in a narrow 2-0 defeat to the Swiss.

Inspiring the masses

The monthlong tournament is a celebration of football at the highest levels of the game and, for years, it has inspired the masses to dream the biggest of dreams. I remember being 10 years old and watching the 1994 World Cup in America.

I saw the world’s best players competing on the screen in front of thousands of people and it sparked something inside of me that told me this is something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

This year’s World Cup is a celebration of how far the women’s game has come, especially in the last four to five years.

In years past, aside from the usual suspects of the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Norway, and Germany, the top teams in the world came from Asia. Japan, China, North Korea, and South Korea have been some of the stronger women’s teams in the world but, for whatever reason, it has taken a recent improved investment in the women’s game in countries like England, Spain, and France to really take the women’s game to the next level.

With some of the major men’s European club teams like Arsenal and Chelsea in England, Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain, and Paris St. Germain in France now fully supporting women’s teams, the women’s game has grown tremendously giving the more women footballers a viable professional career.

Highly anticipated

That opportunity to focus solely on their craft has seen the quality of the women’s game increase, thus creating a positive cycle of even more corporate interest and investment, opening more doors for women footballers. This positive uptick in the professional women’s game has made this Women’s World Cup the most anticipated one yet.

As the rest of the world has seen more attention flowing into the women’s professional game for all the right reasons, the U.S. professional league, the National Women’s Soccer League, was under the microscope for all the wrong reasons. Multiple reports of improper conduct by coaches throughout the league began to come out in 2021.

The problem was so big that the league had to do an in-depth review of the allegations across multiple clubs, shining a negative light on the women’s professional game in America. The league found that there was improper conduct throughout the league, including bullying and sexual harassment in the worst cases, with four coaches, three men and one woman, permanently banned. When the women’s game was thriving in the rest of the world, it needed a big reboot in the U.S.

Once the dust cleared in the aftermath of the NWSL scandal, the U.S. women’s national team made further improvements to the sport in 2022 after agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation, in concurrence with the U.S. men’s national team player association, guaranteeing equal compensation between the men and the women.

With the agreement officially signed on Women’s Equality Day, the path forward was never clearer for the women’s game globally. That being said, for the American team, many on an aging squad were coming to the end of their run and questions were being asked of which players were going to be ready to step up for this year’s World Cup.

American squad

The U.S. team will have already played their first match of the tournament against Vietnam by the time this article comes out.

They are expected to handle Vietnam fairly easily, but crazier things have happened. While they have their mainstays in the squad like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, and Kelley O’Hara, the rest of the squad is filled with young up-and-comers who weren’t even alive in 1999 when Brandi Chastain famously scored the winning penalty against China to claim the U.S.’s second World Cup title.

Now in search of their fifth overall title, the U.S. will be relying on the likes of Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson, and Sophia Smith to help them overcome the likes of Spain, England, Germany, and Japan should their paths cross in the later rounds.

With New Zealand already having one of the upsets of the tournament in the first match, it’s safe to say that this tournament will be full of surprises. As the women’s game has grown throughout the world this will 100% be the best Women’s World Cup yet.

For the next month, young girls will be able to turn on their TVs almost every day and see some of the best women’s footballers playing the game they love. They can dream of one day reaching the highest levels of the game and making a legitimate career out of it because once upon a time other women stood up for what was right, even when it made them uncomfortable or even unpopular. Do your girls a favor and sit down and watch a few minutes of the World Cup even if football isn’t their favorite sport.

You never know what kind of inspiration it can be for them and allowing them to dream the biggest dreams is one of the best things you can do for a young child.

Take my word for it.