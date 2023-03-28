Hosting another successful competition, Desiree Eay Macugay continues to support women’s fitness and has emerged as one of the island’s most respected champions of women’s empowerment through sport.

With 22 female athletes competing in two categories – Fun and Advanced – Macugay, owner of The Fortress, hosted Fearless 3 Saturday at the Yigo gym.

“They all showed up and put in the work and I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them for taking this challenge on,” Macugay said.

The athletic competition, in recognition and support of Women’s History Month, paired 11 two-women teams in several tests of strength and agility.

“We wanted to celebrate the women of our island and provide a platform in which they could showcase their strengths, challenge themselves, come together as one community, overcome fears, and simply shine,” Macugay said. “Fearless represents and celebrates the bold, beautiful, and brave women of our present, honors the women of our past, and contributes to paving the way for the young women of the future.”

She said that women have come a long way in the fitness industry and continue to make their mark in fitness, and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

“These ladies are indeed fearless,” she said.

After several hours of testing limits and pushing their bodies further than some thought capable, winners emerged from both divisions.

In the advanced division, representing Steel Athletics, Genevieve Rapadas and Francesca Ambrose emerged as champions, edging Adriana Uribe, who represented The Fortress, and Stacy Cruz, on loan from The Bridge.

In the weeks leading up to Fearless 3, Rapadas and Ambrose prepared for the event, encouraging each other and getting in the reps.

“Before the comp started, we kept repeating the line, ‘This is just another Saturday for us,’” said the 37-year-old Ambrose, a mother of three girls. “We compete regularly at Steel. It forces us out of our comfort zones and enables us to do more than we would if there wasn’t something on the line.”

While winning the tournament affirmed their training and preparation, Rapadas and Ambrose relished in the competition.

“We enjoyed every minute of it,” Ambrose said. “The workouts were fun and our team supported us every step of the way.”

Ambrose turned 37 on Sunday and Rapadas is about to hit 40, reminding everybody that age is not a barrier to achieving excellence.

“Doing these workouts, I hope, reminds people of two things: age is just a number and women can do anything they set their minds to,” Ambrose said. “My girls are growing up without social or cultural limitations. They can do anything they put their minds to, and with hard work, all things are possible.”

In the fun division, Steel Athletics also claimed the top spot, with Yazmeen Flores and JoAnne Mamie ousting the competition. Earning a second-place finish, Loi Calma, from CrossFit Hita, and Melissa Gagaring, representing CrossFit Latte Stone, sweated their way to the silver medal.

“As we continue to come to together as a community, we will encourage women of all ages and walks of life to shatter the limitations society has set on our capabilities and break through the glass ceilings we’ve created for ourselves,” Macugay said. “We’re undeniably stronger together!”

Ambrose, keen on dispelling myths that strenuous workouts and lifting weights is a routine more suited for men, is always eager to prove naysayers wrong.

“The fitness community has come such a long way since I started working out,” Ambrose said. “I remember being told that lifting weights would make me big and that I should lift light weight and do cardio. While we know that not to be true, it’s very important for women like Gen and I to get out there and show girls that we can do all the things the boys do.”

Sponsors and volunteers

Adding to the event's success, Macugay thanked the sponsors Health City, Charlene’s Waxing and Skin Care, The Sweeter Side and Beauty Flex. She also thanked volunteers Jeff Mesa, Joseph Lizama, Monica Mammah, Maddi King, Joseph Benavente, Daniel Eay, Victor Caldito, Sergio Otero and Abe Lisbourne.

“All proceeds were donated to a nonprofit organization,” said Macugay, adding that they wished to remain anonymous.