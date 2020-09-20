Regardless whether the season will happen or not, George Washington High School cross-country runner Terrance Johnson, wants to keep improving. Johnson, as an upperclassman hopes to build off his success as the all-island cross-country champion last year.

With all high school sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many athletes are unsure whether they will be able to compete. In the meantime, Johnson is using his time off to train.

“I’ve really just been doing simple stuff but trying to do it consistently,” he said.

Without a season in sight to train for, Johnson has also liked having more flexibility.

“I have more time to train as well as recover if needed,” Johnson said.

He is currently taking classes online at George Washington High School and is required to meet with his “cohort” once or twice a week.

“I have a little more leeway now,” he said.

Johnson started running cross-country competitively in middle school and decided to keep going after winning first place all-island in cross-country as an eighth grader. He continued to compete when he started high school, but said it wasn’t until his sophomore year that he started to take it to the next level.

“I woke up and realized I have to start working harder. I began training more and wanted to get even better,” he said.

This dedication proved to be a game changer for Johnson as he won first place all-island in cross-country the following year, completing his race in 16 minutes, 49.8 seconds. His hard work officially paid off.

“Once I got first place and saw how far I was from the pack, I was really happy. It showed how much I have accomplished,” he said, looking back on his first championship run.

“Since then, I’ve wanted to accomplish more,” he said.

Johnson expressed his desire to compete in college as well as internationally for Guam and is starting to take the necessary steps to get there, even though he’s still in the early stages of his senior year.

“Right now I’ve been emailing college coaches to make a connection first. There is just still a lot unknown,” he said.

Johnson has also entertained the idea of moving to the states to make his transition a little easier.

“I would most likely move to Maryland with my father, and more of my family also live in the area," he said.

Although Johnson's future is bright, he is looking forward to competing in his final season on Guam.

“I just hope there is still competition here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to training with my teammates after this pandemic ends and see how fast I’ve gotten.”

Even if he cannot compete in his final year of high school, Johnson’s ultimate goal is to keep improving. “I’m not sure about my future plans right now. I don’t know where it’s [cross-country] going to take me but I’ll still be running,” he said.