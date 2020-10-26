Without owning its land or being in possession of more than a month-to-month lease, the Guam Racing Federation has found itself in an uncomfortable position.

In May 2018, the GRF’s long-term lease with the Chamorro Land Trust Commission expired and organizers have been fighting to keep the Guam International Raceway Park ever since.

On Saturday, at the track, in front of three incumbent senators (Kelly Marsh, James Moylan and Amanda Shelton), one senatorial senior staffer (Chirag Bhojwani from the office of Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes), and a few senatorial candidate hopefuls, GRF General Manager Henry Simpson revealed a plan for upgrading the land upon which the raceway stands and finding a potentially lucrative suitor for the adjacent area, which is part of the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission’s cache.

Simpson told The Guam Daily Post that improving the property is part of the federation's master plan and bringing a noisy neighbor to occupy the ancestral lands may help insure the park's survival.

For 44 years, the GRF has hosted high-speed, adrenaline-charged races and provided the thrill-seeking community with a competitive outlet. For the next half-century, the federation wants to be able to continue to perform its civic responsibility by hosting more events, invest in the infrastructure, and promote racing on Guam.

Over the next ten years, the GRF’s plans include adding a larger, lighted drag strip, go-kart racing area, oval with grandstand, Formula Three race track, pit area with paddock, and gas station.

Tom Akigami, the manager of the raceway, said that the group can start building the drag strip right away.

New law, old problems

In December 2018, the 34th Legislature passed Bill 232-34, which allowed the CLTC and GRF to negotiate a 50-year lease. The bill, which became Public Law 34-142, was meant to ensure a steady flow of money to the government and create an opportunity for the racing federation to have a more permanent home.

According to Simpson, the new lease was cost-prohibitive and would have raised the rent to over $1.2 million per year.

Instead of signing the lease, the GRF switched gears and remained in a month-to-month agreement

“In that lease, there were some restrictions and we couldn’t go forward with it,” Simpson said.

A new lease on life

Before Gov. Lou Leon declared the public health emergency, Simpson said that the GRF and CLTC had negotiated a new lease, but before it could be approved and make its way to the Legislature, the coronavirus pandemic struck and the commission, due to various reasons, has been unable to reach quorum and vote on the covenant.

“Now, we negotiated a new lease without those restrictions and it’s got to go to the Legislature,” Simpson said.

Without a satisfactory lease, GRF’s upgrades remain on hold.

Simpson told The Guam Daily Post that he hopes the new lease will get the OK when the commission convenes and then will be approved by the 36th Guam Legislature.

He added that the new agreement will be equitable for all stakeholders.

Smokin’ Wheels may roll out this summer

Despite the cancellation last April of Smokin’ Wheels, the region’s largest and most prestigious fueled event, extreme racing remains one of the island’s most popular sports, and the GRF is already planning for 2021.

Traditionally, the 44-year-old racing extravaganza takes place in April, but depending on the COVID-19 situation, organizers may have to push it back a couple of months.

“We may have to push the date back,” Akigami said. “A majority of our participants are from Japan and from Asia and they have travel restrictions.”

We want noisy neighbors

Based on a General Aviation Master Plan, produced by the Antonio B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, referred to as the General Aviation Airport Site Selection Study, the report indicates that the GALC parcel - adjacent to GIR - is suitable for a new, small, multipurpose airport.

The GALC, created by Public Law 25-45, is tasked with conveying federal excess lands to original landowners.

Simpson said that if the property is developed for housing, the noise generated at the motorsports events will eventually lead to the federation's eviction.

“There’s great opportunity for a general aviation airport,” Simpson said. “It’s a good neighbor for the racetrack. … If we have an airport, we have a chance of surviving. If we don’t have an airport and housing is built over there, the track probably won’t survive.”

The report also indicates that the new airport can be used for flight training, sightseeing and skydiving operations, corporate activities, and commercial and recreational activities.

The report also states that the proposed ancestral lands site, referred to as Pagat-B, out of three other locations, is the preferred site.

The three other sites for general aviation airports are: Lumuna, Pulantat and Dandan.

“All Applicable FAA design standards can be met at the site,” the report stated. “The property is owned by the government of Guam and, although under GALC control, is expected to be available for airport use.

“No existing residential or other issues have been identified on the site.”

Art Dawley, the president of Aviation Concepts LLC, which operates out of the Guam International Airport Authority, supports the endeavor and feels it will bring economic prosperity to the island.

He said that over a 20- to 25-year period, it could create unique business opportunities and bring tens of millions of dollars to Guam.

“I know what my business is. I know what we do,” he said. “I know what these companies that come out here on these contracts are doing. These contracts are staggering.”

Recognizing a potential synergy between a new airport and Guam Community College, Dawley explained that his company helped design the general aviation program for GCC, which is expected to take off in Spring 2021.

He said that the aviation program will include classes in flight training, aviation support, aviation maintenance activities and drone training.

“These courses are designed to put kids on a career path into aviation,” he said. … “This (the new airport) would be a critical center for that.”

With more opportunity for economic growth, Dawley stated that the Pagat airport could attract international interest and would be perfect for commercial drone applications.

“There are a lot of unmanned vehicles that are being developed now and certified in all kinds of companies, even along the Pacific Rim, that require airspace that is open,” he said.

He said that this type of infrastructure is hard to find.

He also said that this location is strategic because it does not encroach on neighboring airspace.

Pandemic should not be a deterrent

Despite the downturn in the economy, which has been especially rough on the aviation and tourism industries, Dawley feels that opportunity will be lost if the airport is not built.

"Believe it or not, it’s a pretty rosy outlook for aviation,” he said. “If we want to wait to see what happens and then do it, the fear is much of the opportunity will be lost to other areas.”

He said that students who are seeking education will look elsewhere and leave the island.

He added that Guam is the perfect opportunity.

“It’s the ‘Field of Dreams’ concept,” he said, referring to the 1989 blockbuster, starring Kevin Costner, whose character mortgaged the family farm to pay for a baseball stadium occupied by ghosts.

“Build it, and they will come,” Dawley said. “There’s no doubt about it.”