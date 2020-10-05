After the NCAA canceled last year’s remaining spring sports seasons due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and campuses shut down in-person education and switched on the fly to online instruction, student-athletes across the nation were left wondering if and when competition and classes would ever return to normal.

Nearly seven months later, many of them are still without answers.

As COVID-19 rules continue to rock the college sports landscape, a cacophonic tapestry of organizations and conferences allowing some sports and seasons to continue, while others are postponed or canceled, Mount Saint Mary’s University Women’s Rugby’s fate was decided Friday when the Northeast Conference Council of Presidents voted to postpone the fall season until Nov. 25.

With the MSMU school calendar predetermined, the NEC's decision effectively ended any hope of a fall season.

“I was really hyped to play this year,” said Lavona Rae Aromin, a junior wing/fullback who played for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars. “We have so many talented freshmen.”

With six Guamanians stacking the MSMU Mountaineers’ roster, an NCAA Division I powerhouse located in Emmitsburgh, Maryland - Taylor Paige Aguon, Notre Dame High School; Aromin, AOLG; Jalana Jade Garcia, George Washington High School; Seiana Nedlic, Okkodo High School; Hanna Rojas-Rhodes, AOLG; and Victoria “Mara” Tamayo, OHS - the fall rugby season was supposed to be another opportunity for the islanders to shine.

Originally, on July 29, the NEC Council of Presidents had decided to postpone the fall season until October.

But the conference “reaffirmed its July 29 decision to postpone fall sports athletics competition and championships as well as all other sports competition to no earlier than November 25,” the NEC stated on its website.

This decision followed an agreed-upon reevaluation of the current COVID-19 landscape and the status of campus reopenings, along with updated federal, state, local and campus regulations, the NEC stated.

As the East Coast prepares for winter and the start of flu season, MSMU students are already planning on leaving the campus and will not resume in-person education until at least January 2021.

“We do go back home (for) Thanksgiving, and we will take our exams from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8,” Aromin said. … “We’re not sure what the plans are for the cold months, just taking it day by day.”

Aromin, before the start of the 2020-2021 school year, had hopes of securing a 15s title and had been excited to return to the pitch and help the team. But between navigating a hybrid of in-person and online classes, and not knowing if there would be a season, plans fell apart and her return to The Mount was anything but business as usual.

“It was definitely difficult the first two weeks I came back,” she said. “We didn’t start rugby right away, but we always had to make sure our schedules were flexible.

"There has been a lot of stress on our coaches, staff and teammates with the whole COVID-19 situation. We still had lifts the first two weeks, but didn’t start practice until most of our teammates were cleared or tested COVID-negative," she added.

After the players tested negative, but still without a decision on the season from the NCAA or NEC, Aromin and the team had begun adjusting to a new normal.

“We … must wear our masks at all times and social distance, but it’s really hard since we are a full-contact sport,” she said.

As of right now, everything is going smoothly, she said, adding, “we have more time to prepare, which we needed.”

As the pandemic situation remains fluid, the NEC will now turn its focus toward the future.

“As we contend with the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 public health crisis, health and safety remain our highest priorities, and today's decision by the NEC Council of Presidents aligns with those priorities," NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris said in a news release. "This course of action now allows us to shift our attention to the future, and work with campus leaders to examine the feasibility of potential competitive options for fall, winter and spring sports."