As the public health emergency enters into the fourth week, the island’s gyms have been tapping into technology to keep their businesses alive and keep their students active. While keeping students engaged is a challenge gym owners face, especially for group and contact sports, The Pound Academy has established a balance.

And it didn’t happen overnight.

Luis Blanco, the owner of The Pound Academy, has spent the last two years establishing an online presence in both jiujitsu and fitness training. Splitting his time between teaching and competing locally and overseas, Blanco trained his staff and had already incorporated remote training into his curriculum.

“This whole online training is nothing new to me, bro,” Blanco said. “I’ve been doing this the last two years.

“This is what had allowed me to get back into the competition circuit and travel. Last year alone, I competed in seven tournaments throughout different areas of the nation.”

Now, amid the pandemic, with weekly training sessions and daily drill challenges, Blanco is using the Zoom application to keep his students engaged.

For Drill Challenges, members perform and teach a technique for others to follow. At the end of their video, students nominate any member on the team to move the drill forward.

“This has been both fun and entertaining to see my members doing,” Blanco said.

Through the drill challenges, I get to see my students grow in confidence, he added.

“One of the biggest things that we do right now - that I do for my students - is live, online training, three times a week,” said Blanco, a fitness instructor with 20 years experience. … "They’re still finding the value in what I do, and, for me, that’s what’s important.

“Even through these tough times, I’m still there with them.”

Blanco, spurred by social distancing rules, offers professional instruction from anywhere in the world.

"My students are truly enjoying it, truly embracing it, too,” Blanco said.

While the world, especially gym owners, hope and pray to return to normal, whatever happens, Blanco is ready.

“Throughout this whole coronavirus, if you don’t adapt, if you don’t get on these platforms that allow you to stay connected to your students, you’re going to get left behind,” he said. “People think right now that when they reopen their doors that it’s back to business as usual, but I have a different mindset.

“I’m preparing for that … it’s not going to be business as usual. …

“There might be a lot of gyms closing.”

Blue belt psychologist

Eunice Castro, 36, a blue belt, started taking Blanco’s jiujitsu classes in late 2017 and finds his instruction invaluable.

“I really like his coaching style,” she said. “Since I started with him, this is the most active I have been in my entire life.”

Castro, a clinical psychologist who practices on Guam, stressed the importance of staying active and sticking to a schedule.

“One of the things I actually tell my clients is, ‘you have to establish a routine, instead of just winging the thing,’” she said. “It’s harder to be more productive and to cope with the situation if you are just winging it.

“Sometimes, we just have the tendency to just stay in bed, not interact with others, be focused on the news. When we do too much of that, that can bring your mood down.

“That can make you feel depressed, anxious, too lonely.”

Castro, through these unprecedented times, hopes more people stay fit and active.

“When we participate in an activity, such as online classes, or, especially, physical workout types of classes, you get the benefit of interacting with others, even though it’s online, and it gets your body moving.”