Editor's note: This is the first part of a multipart article chronicling Southern High School Dolphins scholar-athlete Rainier Porras' journey from a boy growing up in Agat, to graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Along the journey, Porras dealt with rejection, overcame obstacles, became a respected collegiate boxer and defied the odds.

In a socially distanced ceremony broadcast on Youtube, 2014 Southern High School graduate Rainier Porras on Saturday fulfilled a lifelong dream by graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

For Porras’ accomplishment, the road to success was unconventional and involved rejection, self-doubt, and, finally, achievement.

Southern roots

After leading the Southern Dolphins to their first-ever cross-country medals and graduating top 10 academically, Porras applied to one of the world’s most prestigious military academies. Without a backup plan, West Point rejected him, and he was devastated.

“To be frank, that was heartbreaking,” Porras said. “I just remember opening up the letter saying that I did not get accepted, and I thought that the world was going to come crashing down.

“I didn’t have any … Plan Bs. But, the good thing was, I had a merit scholarship to UOG, so if things didn’t go well, I had that with me. Other than that, I wanted to go to West Point.”

After the rejection, Porras was left with two choices, accept defeat and move on, or do whatever it takes to get into West Point.

After enrolling at UOG, Porras joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps and studied harder than ever before. He was on a mission to prove that West Point had made a mistake.

At UOG, Porras enjoyed being a part of ROTC and respected his friends and classes, but he wanted more. With laser-focus and unwavering determination, he reapplied to the institution that had told him no. This time, there was no way they were going to deny him.

He was wrong, and he was devastated.

But this time, Porras had the option of accepting a spot into The United States Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York. It wasn’t West Point, and it meant adding another year of undergraduate study, but it was one step closer.

Before making a decision, Porras consulted with UOG ROTC military science instructor Lt. Cdr. Jay A. Blakely, former Dolphins cross-country and track and field coach Marv Linder, and his cousin, Rodney Pama.

With the devastation of the double-tap rejection consuming his every thought, shot down for a second time, a disappointed Porras listened to his mentors.

‘“ ... It’s a no-brainer,’” Porras recalled Blakely telling him.

But the thought of five more years of college wasn't appealing.

“It was a six-year vs. a four-year journey, and that was a tough battle for me, for a long time,” he said.

In the coming days, Porras did a lot of soul-searching and followed his heart and his head. He wanted to be an engineer, and UOG didn’t have an engineering program, and he was tired of spinning his wheels. His dream, which he thought had died a year ago, was suddenly alive, and he packed his bags for New York.

A new set of rules

Porras, at USMAPS, looked down the hill at West Point and often wondered if he had made the right decision. At first, the rigors of the military academy were too much. After all, he was an island boy, and the constant scrutiny was overwhelming.

“It’s a military academy, so we’re expected to live that military life 24/7, and that’s something I wasn’t really used to,” he said. “From my really chill island vibe, island lifestyle, that was a game-changer.”

After a year of being molded into a conforming cadet, Porras was – finally – accepted at West Point, but he feared that his dream had become a nightmare.

“I would say that, for the first two years, it was probably my darkest moments, here, at the academy,” Porras said. “I was struggling in almost every aspect.

“The only thing that really got me going was to make my parents proud, really.”

Nothing Porras had ever experienced had prepared him for West Point.

“You can’t talk outside. When you walk in the hallways, you have to walk by the wall. When you’re transferring from one class to another, you have to walk at a pace of 120 steps per minute,” he said. It’s just a bunch of rules that, kind of, drive you crazy, you know. You get worried about that. I tell people that this is the only place I’ve been to where you are literally scrutinized for everything you do. …

“You’re constantly on edge. That’s something I wasn’t really prepared for, to be honest," he said.

Inspiring his island

Through his four years at West Point, the only thing keeping him going was the desire to please his parents, serve as a role model to Guam’s next generation and make his island proud.

“Whenever I’m struggling, … I think about the impact I can potentially have by just keeping going, that, to me, is the biggest thing,” he said. “Just being able to inspire future generations to strive for the best, if it means me finishing West Point and inspiring a few other Southern High schoolers, then, so be it.

“For me, to be able to inspire them, I have to show them that it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can always do it.”

At West Point, Porras was a four-year member of the school’s boxing team. Competing in the National Collegiate Boxing Association, with a 4-3 record, boxing was his life’s metaphor – stand up one more time than you get knocked down and roll with the punches.

“There have been times when I doubted myself,” he said. “But then, I realized along the way, as well, you will stumble and it's just part of the process. It’s part of the journey.

“You’ll stumble, but that is temporary," he said. “You just have to keep going. … You will stumble, but as long as you put your nose down and you grind, I think you will do well in anything that you do.”