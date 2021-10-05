Therrell continues to strive at Geneva College

Guam’s Hanna Therrell and her fellow Geneva College golf teammates are on a roll, sitting undefeated in regular competition and gearing up for next week's Presidents' Athletic Conference Championships at Squaw Creek Course in Vienna, Ohio.

Against Waynseburg University, Therrell, a sophomore, posted a 93 – one of the top five players on her team. At the Saint Vincent Invitational, hosted at the Arnold Palmer Latrobe Country Club, Geneva placed second behind Westminster College, who has been the top team this year in PAC competition.

At the Saint Vincent Invitational on Sept. 28, Therrell carded a 98, tying for 12th place with her teammate.

Geneva's head coach, Andrew Fee, wasn't too happy with the outing, despite placing in the top two overall. Recognizing the importance of the PAC championships, he said it's crucial the team elevate their play going into the two-day tournament.

"We didn't play well enough today," Fee said. "We need to manage the course better while we are out there. We need to raise our standards over the next couple weeks as we prepare for the conference tournament."

The Guam Daily Post caught up with Therrell after her Sept. 23 match against Waynseburg, getting a feel for how the Academy of Our Lady of Guam alumna is balancing the rigors of collegiate competition.

“The course was quite tough as it was soaked due to a storm the previous night adding the high 40s to low 50s temperatures and on and off rain,” the sophomore said. “My main goal was to finish as fast as possible but still ending on a positive note.”

The game had its ups and downs.

“From almost making an eagle from 170 yards to missing a few putts here and there,” she recalled. “I’ve been working on my long game recently and it really showed on the course.”

Therrell was among Geneva’s top five players in the Waynesburg game.

In retrospect, she said she thinks she needs to practice her short game now. She added that the expectations for this game were pretty standard: play your best, but don’t crumble from the pressure.

“At Geneva, they really value being a student before being an athlete in student-athlete so they helped me as much as they could with being flexible with their schedule and were willing to talk, if needed,” Therrell said. “Golfing for Geneva is one of the best decisions I could ask for.”

Since starting her college golf career at the Pennsylvania campus, Therrell has found her rhythm as a Golden Tornado.

The college is a dual member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III and National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I. The Golden Tornadoes compete as a member of the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

In her freshman year, she was one of the athletes Geneva profiled in November 2020 as part of the NCAA’s Diversity Campaign. She finished 6th at the 2021 Spring Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, shooting a 181, according to Geneva College.

In April this year, she was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Rookie of the Week.

"Being a student-athlete in college is much easier to balance than I thought. My major is aviation business administration so it was hard at first to time manage classes at my college, classes at my community college, flying lessons, and golf on top,” Therrell said.

But Therrell found her school has helped her manage all of the different aspects of her college life and golf has allowed her to expand her horizons.

“Being still a relatively new sport to the school it has brought me many experiences to meet new people and to see new places around Pennsylvania,” she said.