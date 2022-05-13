Thompson, Alcantara win beach volleyball championship

BEACH CHAMPIONS: St. John's School Knights Red Team players Kamryn Thompson, left, and Jada Alcantara captured the championship of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls Beach Volleyball League on May 10 at the Guam Football Association National Training Center Beach Court in Dededo. To claim the championship, Thompson and Alcantara defeated Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars White Team's Sadie Gutierrez and Jaeana Reyes 18-21, 21-15, 15-11. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post