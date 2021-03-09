On Saturday, three seniors from Guam High School met up at TGI Fridays to officially sign on to play college football in states. Surrounded by coaches and loved ones, Panthers Andre Johnson Jr., Jalen Thach and Travon Jacobs made the first step towards taking it to the next level.

Wide receiver Johnson will be donning the crimson and grey of the Guilford University Quakers in North Carolina. Both quarterback Jacobs and wide receiver Thach have signed letters of intent to play with the Avila University Eagles in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s the culmination of a long and hard journey, and also the exhilarating beginning of a new adventure that the boys are eager to take on.

“It’s a big step in life, and it’s also a lifetime goal that I’ve always had, to play past high school,” said Thach, adding he was excited for the new experience and the opportunity to learn from coaches stateside.

His teammates echoed the sentiments, adding they have long dreamed of playing football in the big leagues. Getting to put the skills that they've honed over years of training is a particular joy, Jacobs said.

Their dedication extends beyond just the weight room and the field, and the boys have been applying to prospective colleges, and reaching out to coaches since the beginning of their senior year in August. After wading through mountains of emails, it finally paid off.

“The coach (at Guilford) hit me back really fast. I’d been emailing a lot of colleges … and I thank the coaches at Guilford for giving me a shot to to see where my skills can go,” Johnson said.

For Jacobs and Thach, getting to play together was a big factor towards cementing their decision to attend Avila. The university was one of the first to show a big interest towards Jacobs,

“Once they got me into the program and I had turned in all my paperwork, that’s when I looked at Jay and I said, ‘What’s up? You gonna come play with me?’” Jacobs said.

After that, it was easy for Thach to make the decision.

But as elated as each young man feels, there is still a bittersweet note to their achievement. With COVID-19 eliminating the possibility of football to resume this season, they were left unable to play together in their final year.

“It’s heartbreaking to get your season, especially your senior season taken away from you, ” Thach said.

There will be none of the joy of running an interception or a last-minute touchdown for them this year, but they’ve got the grit to take that disappointment and turn it into fuel.

“It did motivate us to work harder, just to keep ourselves prepared for if we do get an opportunity, and we did,” Thach said.

The guys say that their parents were a big factor in pushing them to continue putting in the work necessary to stay sharp.

The trio said they still took the time out to make it out on the field, making it a point to hit the weight room at school almost every day.

And Coach Jacob Dowdell, head of the football program at Guam High, has continued to help the boys with their training and to bring in other coaches to work with them to improve their game, despite not having an official season to prepare for.

“Man, the impossible is possible, that’s what this proves,” Dowdell said.

For him, the opportunity that Jacobs, Johnson, and Thach have been given is a testament to their abilities, but also to the opportunity that the island’s whole football community has if they’re willing to put in the work.

“If we could do this with the pandemic, and everything we had to face as a 671 family ... that just shows that it's possible for all our kids on Guam to take it to the next level,” Dowdell said.

All three boys said they were grateful for the help that Dowdell and all of their coaches had put into helping them. They also thanked their families and parents for their support, throwing an additional thank you to friends and teammates who have continued to root for them.

Thach put it best, “To all the people that believed in me, to think that I could make it here, it’s just a blessing.”