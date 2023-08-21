The weather was picture-perfect as 43 youngsters competed in the Guam Triathlon Federation Kids Triathlon Sunday morning at the Marianas Yacht Club in Piti.

Guam’s up-and-coming triathletes competed in divisions based on their age. Racers who were 4 or 5 years old were put in one division. Competitors who were 6 to 8 years old made up another division. And racers aged 9 to 12 years old were part of the third division. As ages increased, so did distances. The youngest participants swam 25 meters, biked 250 meters and ran 200 meters. Racers who were 6 to 8 years old swam 50 meters, biked 1,500 meters and ran 650 meters. The oldest competitors swam 100 meters, biked 2,000 meters and ran 1,000 meters.

Cars Plus Guam, the event's sponsor, was pleased with the turnout and the level of competition.

"We love being a part of the kids triathlons. It's all about the kids and giving them the opportunity to get outside, be active, meet new friends, and just have fun out there," said Cars Plus Guam Senior Vice President Jennifer Camacho. "Hearing the kids root on their siblings and friends and then seeing them cross the finish line, it's really the best."

Jennifer Camacho said that Cars Plus is proud to continue the kids triathlon series with Guam Triathlon Federation and that it wouldn't be possible without the expertise of GTF and all of the volunteers.

Although many participants were competing for the first time, several athletes made their return to the triathlon and grabbed the coveted top spots on the podium. In the boys competition, 5-year-old Joseph Thorp crossed the finish line in 7 minutes, 28 seconds, exactly one minute faster than the time he posted May 7. Matua Camacho, who competed in the boys 6 to 8 years old division, placed first in 12:24, 2:18 quicker than his previous time. Blake Whitaker, who competed in the boys 9 to 12 years old division, also defended his May 7 title and shaved off nearly five minutes from his May 7 performance. Whitaker, in 15:47, was the fastest overall finisher.

Whitaker wasn’t the first out of the water nor did he finish first on the bike. But that didn’t deter the 11-year-old from catching up to and surpassing Eli Anderson and JP Killoran, the race’s second- and third-place finishers.

“I knew I could catch them on the run. I’m a pretty good runner,” Whitaker said.

Before the race, a lighthearted Whitaker told his parents he was going to shred his time.

“I joked with my parents I’ll get 15 (minutes) this time,” he said.

Whitaker said that he trained hard for this race. He ran 3 miles every day, biked on the weekends and swam at the beach.

Matua Camacho

Matua Camacho was the first to cross the finish line in the boys 6 to 8 years old division but it wasn’t easy. Midway through the bike, he started cramping and it remained with him to the finish.

“I got a cramp during the bike, so I got more of a cramp during the run,” said the 8-year-old.

As Matua Camacho continued on the run, the cramp caused him to slow, but his father’s encouragement from the sidelines motivated him to finish strong.

“My dad told me when I was at the run to stay strong,” Matua Camacho said. “I was going slower. I barely made it. My cramp was hurting a lot.”

Along with encouragement from his father, Matua Camacho’s race strategy of staying in the deeper water helped him shave time.

“I was in the deeper zone when I was in the swim,” Matua Camacho said. “So I was able to go faster instead of kicking the coral.”

Emma Webb roars into first place

Crossing the finish line in first place in the girls 6 to 8 years old division, 7-year-old Emma Webb posted an impressive 15:32. Her mother, Claudia Webb, was pleased with the courageous performance.

“I am just beyond proud. She is amazing,” said Claudia Webb, adding that she “would have never thought to be doing this at 7 years old.”

“She is so quiet at home, and then she comes out here and just gives it her all. It's amazing to watch that,” Claudia Webb said.

Joseph Thorp

With only seven athletes in the boys and girls 4 to 5 years division, most youngsters still at home in bed, playing video games or watching Sunday morning cartoons, Thorp claimed the top spot on the podium and finished the race nearly a minute and a half ahead of the competition.

Thorp’s mother, Allison Thorp, attributed her son’s success to a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

“We don't really practice running, but he runs a lot while he's playing,” said Allison Thorp. “We're vegetarian, I think that contributes.”

She said that she encourages her son to race because it teaches perseverance.

“We want them to be good winners as well as losers,” she said. “I'm just super happy that we can provide them with an active lifestyle and help them do their best. I'm really proud of him.”