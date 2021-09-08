After 14 years on Guam, national basketball coach Brent Tipton will be leaving the island this month to pursue a dream. The island had become home to Brent Tipton and his family, but dream opportunities came knocking at the door, and the Tipton family is about to take that leap of faith for careers both the coach and his wife have passion for.

Brent Tipton will be assisting coaching the U19 Porsche Basketball Academy program in Germany, which is a feeder program into the country's pro basketball circuit, the BBL. Tipton’s wife, Katy, got the job she had applied for more than five years ago, which will give her a chance to further her career as a teacher of English as a second language, or ESL.

Germany wasn’t Brent Tipton's initial destination after going through interviews in December for coaching jobs in Australia. He landed a hire on Basketball Tasmania in the first week of June. But a week later, Katy Tipton got the call from Germany, landing her dream job. Brent Tipton weighed the opportunities and ultimately decided Germany would be the next best spot for his family to establish roots, given the career opportunity for his wife and the schooling that would be provided for their son, Soren.

Brent Tipton already had built up a strong basketball resume of coaching and sent his name out quickly, looking for opportunities in Germany. He got reacquainted with a former organization, the Porsche Basketball Academy in Ludwigsburg, which offered him the chance to work with their U19 program, an age group that he’s spent most of his coaching career on Guam with.

“My heart is with that age group. I have core values of coaching that I always instill. I want to be transformational. I not only want to know what makes my players tick, I want to know what makes them talk. If I don’t get to build a relationship, then I can’t reach that athlete. I want to holistically build the athlete from the social, emotional, technical and tactical. The last core value is having a growth mindset," he said. "They’re still learning about themselves and making character choices, and they need to know that making mistakes are how they’re going to learn and they have to be OK with that mistake."

The current head coach of the team is David McCray, who spent 15 years in the BBL and eight years with MHP Riesen, a professional basketball club in Ludwigsburg.

Brent Tipton has nine years of international coaching experience and, along with the recommendations that the team was given about him, Porsche Basketball Academy put its trust in him.

“I was honestly only seeking a volunteer position, but that has advanced into an assistant position. You can tell that they are very invested in this program and they have a tremendous vision to get these young men ready to play at the pro level,” Tipton said.

Picking up the passion

Brent Tipton started his coaching journey in 2009 as head coach of the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys team. Fast forwarding to 2021, Tipton had got involved coaching a handful of high school programs. He also held assistant coaching jobs on Guam’s National Teams for both men and women, and was head coach of the UOG Tritons while extending his basketball involvement as the Basketball Embassy regional director for Asia/Oceania.

Brent Tipton said he learned most of his coaching prowess from the late Tony Thompson, newly retired national coach Eddie Pelkey, former national coach Sid Guzman and current workhorse Reggie Guerrero, who assisted Brent Tipton when coaching with the U19 team and UOG.

“There’s so many good coaches that are impacting athletes here on island and the thing I’m grateful for is being able to leave an impact as well. I would not count myself more accomplished than anyone on Guam. I haven’t done anything more special, but what I am thankful for is the mentorship,” said Brent Tipton.

As much as Brent Tipton has learned on island, one of the biggest motivational factors to pursue a career in coaching was exposing himself to different levels of coaching all around the world.

“What really impacted me was seeing how the rest of the world coaches. It confirmed that we’re doing the right things on Guam, but what impacted me the most was seeing how every other coach coaches. It also confirmed that I can’t just learn from one person, I have to learn from a broad view,” Brent Tipton admitted.

Brent Tipton also explained that there is no one correct way to coach and every situation is different, but through his core values and the experience he will gain through coaching overseas, he’s one day hoping to be considered for head coaching jobs at the pro levels.

Former national coach Pelkey took Brent Tipton under his wing in 2014 when Guam competed in the Micro Games in Pohnpei. The two have shared a great relationship since then and Pelkey couldn’t be happier for his former colleague with the new opportunity he’s being given in Germany.

“Brent is a true student of the game. He started out learning under some of Guam’s best coaches, and has evolved into investing into himself and studying under some great people and programs abroad. His passion for teaching basketball is undeniable, and it is really unfortunate he was never given a real opportunity to own and develop kids through a program that was not the national team. Guam is losing an excellent, underrated basketball coach and person. I’m going to miss him, Katy and Soren, but believe he will do great things in Europe. Lots of respect for him to take this leap and trust his ability,” Pelkey said.

Emotional farewell

Brent Tipton arrived on Guam at 21 years old. After 14 years, the island has become so much of a home his family that when asked where they’re from, they simply answer “We’re from Guam,” which is why leaving in mid-September is going to be very emotional.

“Guam has given my family an incredible opportunity to grow. Sure, we’ve made mistakes, but we’ve also learned, and it’s helped prepare me for the relationships that I’m about to build in our next step of life. A lot of our heart and roots are here, which is why It’s going to be incredibly hard to leave,” said Brent Tipton.

Brent Tipton’s philosophy about establishing roots is a mindset he’s going to embrace while on his new journey, though he’ll never forget Guam, the place he called home.

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago and the second best time is now. … With change comes uncomfortability, but it also comes with growth. It’ll be a stretch of our capabilities, but we’ll grow to the type of people we want to be,” said Brent Tipton.

The door to return to the island will never be closed for the Tipton family as he’ll forever consider Guam his home.

“I don’t know how people don’t love Guam, military and nonmilitary, how can you not love Guam? We wanted to be considered from Guam and we tell people who ask that we’re from Guam. We got frustrated when we hear people didn’t love it here as much as we did," he said. "Guam is deeper in our hearts than the average person. We’ve loved our time here and we’ll always consider Guam our home.”

Sid Guzman, Guam national head coach in the early 2000s, worked with Tipton at Southern High. According to Guzman, as a newcomer, Tipton's work ethic and continued commitment stood out.

Looking back to their first meeting, Guzman said, "I remember how humble he was. He would come out daily to practice and give his best effort, try to improve, and was a joy to coach and be around. This all in spite of being in a new environment, around new teammates, a new culture, and around new ethnicities. He never had a negative attitude throughout the years we progressed both as players and coaches."

Guzman added high praise for Brent Tipton in his younger years.

"Humble and passionate are the two distinct words I could use to describe his particular style. He had an old soul for a young guy as far as his philosophical views on basketball and believed, as I did, that fundamentally each player deserved an opportunity to compete, develop and grow, and it was our jobs to cultivate that and help each and every one of them to reach their potential and goals," Guzman said.

While sad to hear of Brent Tipton's departure, Guzman said Brent Tipton "leaves having touched the lives of thousands of kids and adults over the time he spent on Guam. His contributions to the sport, community, and his players will be felt for years to come.

"He will be sorely missed but his spirit, passion and selflessness should be always remembered and our island is the benefactor for having him, Katy, and their children spend part of their lives with Guam," he said. "We can all offer them our sincerest Si Yu’os Ma’ase yan Hu guaiya hao as they venture into their new chapter in life."