Before the start of the boys volleyball season, the Tiyan High School Titans had never won a championship. They had come close a couple of times, their previous best effort a straight-sets loss to the mighty Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam 2018 championship game.

The following year, in the semifinals the Titans lost to the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles.

In 2020, a year after the Guam Education Board voted to secede from the private school league and form its own, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, it appeared that Tiyan was going to finally win that elusive championship. But as bad luck would have, the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of 2021 fourth-quarter sports, and the Titans would have to wait to get their hands on the hardware.

In April 2021, the Titans finally notched their first-ever championship, a four-set victory over the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

The Titans’ Noel Ericsson told The Guam Daily Post that they won the championship for their brothers who missed out on the 2020 season after it was canceled due to COVID-related restrictions.

Although the Titan's title was earned and well-deserved, without interleague competition between the Friars and the Eagles, the sport’s gold standard, doubt remained if they were the best high school boys volleyball team. In a postseason showdown with the Friars, who had just won IIAAG title, the Titans beat FD 25-20, 25-14, 26-28, 25-17, squashing all doubt.

“No one said, it but everyone was nervous that FD was going to come back with a bigger and better game, but our drive to win one more set was immensely stronger,” said Tiyan outside hitter Xander Duenas.

With two huge wins in the record book, the Titans, a few months later, completed the trifecta. In the beach volleyball championship match, which saw Duenas and VJ Rosario defeating Tyrone Buekis and Gerald Malana 21-18, 21-11, the Titans solidified themselves at the top of the podium, a perch that used to belong to FD.

“Throughout the years, even when I was younger, I knew FD was the top dog,” Duenas said.