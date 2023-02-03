The George Washington High School Geckos girls soccer team dominated in every facet of the game, but were unable to preserve a precarious one-goal lead.

With seven minutes remaining in a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association game against Tiyan High School, which was played Wednesday at John F. Kennedy High School’s Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon, the Titans’ Bianca Alave drilled a free kick past GW goalkeeper Amari Chandler.

With Alave’s goal, the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Although it wasn't a win, it boosted the team's confidence.

“We've been losing lately, but, honestly, we have a new team so we're trying to improve slowly but surely,” Alave said.

With the tie, the Titans improved to 0-3-1.

The Geckos, denied their second one-goal win of the season, are 1-2-1.

Not only was Alave's goal her first of the season, it was also Tiyan’s first goal of their 2023 campaign.

With the wind to Alave's back, and a 14-year-old freshman in goal, Alave’s goal evened the score at one apiece – but nobody celebrated, at least, not right away. Neither Alave nor the Titans thought the ball went into the net. Even as Chandler walked into the net to retrieve the ball, which missed the left post by inches and settled into the lower left corner, at a seemingly impossible angle, nearly everyone was fooled. As the 17-year-old Alave walked away, she learned that she had just scored.

“We didn't even know it was a goal until they said that it was,” Alave said. “We were, honestly, shocked!”

For all but two minutes of the first half and with 20 to 30 mph winds at their backs, the Geckos kept the ball in Tiyan’s territory but didn’t score.

Eight minutes into the second half, George Washington’s Alexa Sablan-Roberto dribbled through the Titans’ defense and tapped the ball to Misia Guerrero. Forced to choose who to cover, Tiyan goalkeeper Aaliyah Cuasito moved forward to contest Sablan-Roberto. Wide-open, Sablan-Roberto tapped the assist to Guerrero who drove the shot into the empty net.

A few minutes later, Tiyan had their first scoring attempt denied when Chandler dove onto a ball as the Titans attacked.

“When I first got it, it kind of slipped out of my hands,” Chandler said. “I was like, I've got to jump on it. And then I jumped on it and I kind of got the wind knocked out of me. But it was all good in the end.”

Although the Titans found their way deep into GW’s territory, the Geckos continued to control the game and keep the ball onto Tiyan’s side of the pitch.

In the 63rd minute, GW's Niyah Blas lofted a shot just over Tiyan's goal. Six minutes later, teammates Guerrero and Tianalynn Bigler had the ball in box, but Bigler shot just wide, missing the goal by a margin of inches.