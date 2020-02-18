In tough, knock-down fight, the Tiyan Titans blanked the Okkodo Bulldogs Saturday in Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA Rugby League action at the George Washington field in Mangilao.

Midway through the first half of a defensive battle, the Bulldogs’ Seiana Nedlic got the ball midfield and had nothing but daylight. The Titans’ Iolana Untalan chased Nedlic down, tackling her on the 5-meter line to prevent an Okkodo try and keep the game scoreless. On the next play, Tiyan capitalized on an Okkodo turnover. The Titans opened up their offense and marched the ball down field. On the last play of the half, Titans’ Dolores Blas pitched it to KC Abordonad who then made a move to her right to shake off an Okkodo player for a 40-meter try to make the game 5-0.

“Dolores (Blas) got the ball to me,” Abordonad said. “I looked across the field using my peripheral vision, making sure no one had me. Then I saw a girl coming for me and I swerved to get farther from her and closer to the try zone.”

According to the Titans’ Jaevoleen Guzman, when the team headed into the halftime break, they walked off the field with an extra bounce to their step.

“We were really pumped when we scored our first try,” Guzman said. “We knew we needed it to make up for our super messy first half.

It came down to communication, Guzman said.

“We talked about what we needed to fix,” she added when asked what the focus was for the second half. “We were not communicating and we fixed that in the second half.”

Throughout the second half, Tiyan continued to pressure Okkodo and were able to keep the ball deep inside the Bulldogs’ territory.

Moments before the game ended, Okkodo turned over the ball on their own 20-meter line. On the last play of the game, Titans’ Guzman did a tap and go for a 20-meter try, she then booted in the conversion to make the final 12-0.

“I was just trying to get it close to the try line, but I was able to get it in to score the try,” she said, adding, “I was super excited to score.”

With conversions sometimes being her biggest nemesis, Guzman said she was a little worried.

“There are some days I can’t make any conversions, but I was really happy when it went in,” she said. “I want to give props to Okkodo. This was a really tough battle and they really stepped it up.”