After suffering their first loss of the season to the John F. Kennedy Islanders last week, the Tiyan High School Titans were a little extra fired up for their boys volleyball game against the George Washington High School Geckos on Thursday evening.

George Washington had entered the game with confidence, still feeling the good vibes from Saturday’s straight-sets sweep over JFK. Although GW was looking for their second big win in a row, the Titans triumphed 16-25, 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 15-12.

“This win really shows that we’ve improved since our loss to JFK," said Titans middle blocker Dewayne Ngirairikl, who led the team’s offense with nine kills and four blocks. “That really shows that our team learned and covered the mistakes we made in the loss.”

“For the blocks and hits, it’s just natural instincts,” he added. “But if it weren’t for my teammates, then I wouldn’t have those kinds of opportunities. … My team expects me to find those spots to hit the ball.”

Titans X-factor Xander Duenas added eight important kills and helped spread out Tiyan’s powerful attack.

“It’s like our redemption against JFK,” said Duenas, still feeling the effects from the earlier loss. “We took GW to five sets and actually beat them, so I’m sure next time we’ll be ready for JFK.”

Leading the mighty purple’s high-flying attack, GW’s Tomas Willow tallied 13 kills. Laurence Malencio, with floor-pounding strikes, added seven.

In the final set, with the Titans leading 7-6, back-to-back blocks from Ngirairikl helped his team to a 9-6 lead. Later, at 12-9, Tiyan held the advantage, forcing the Geckos to burn a potentially momentum-shifting timeout.

Unfazed by gamesmanship and strategy, a kill from Tiyan’s Noel Ericsson set up match point. Although the Geckos faced five match points, they never surrendered.

The Geckos’ Nathan Castro and Melencio combined for three late kills, but Tiyan’s Dominic Pelobello answered. On match point, Pelobello found an opening in the defense and tapped in for a winner.

Titans take early advantage

Despite dropping the opening set, Tiyan elevated play and pushed the tempo.

“We weren’t really using our heads out there,” Duenas said. “The last set, we were all about placement and we weren’t slamming and trying to hit it as hard as we can, just tipping and playing as smart as we could.”

“We were flustered a bit today, but our placements were the best we played today,” he added.

With the win, Tiyan improves to 4-1. With the loss, their second of the season, GW slips to 3-2.