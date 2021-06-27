The Tiyan High School Titans boys volleyball team claimed first-ever All-Island championship, knocking off the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in four sets, 25-20, 25-14, 26-28, 25-17.

The postseason, inter-league matchup was held Friday night at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

The Titans had won the Guam Department of Education’s Interscholastic Sports Association boys volleyball title in April 2021, but because the public and private schools did not play each other, the question existed whether they were the best on on island. The Friars, competing in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, had won the title and, back when leagues were combined, in 2019, were the defending champions.

“Since COVID and the division of the teams, it is really good to see the kids play against each other in some kind of form,” said Tiyan High coach Rod Pama. “It’s great to see the kids come back to some kind of normalcy.”

With music pumping throughout the gym, both teams geared up for the friendly - but not so friendly - volleyball match.

“Today’s game was very exciting and very nerve-wracking, as I’m pretty sure both teams felt the pressure, especially with more spectators,” said Tiyan’s VJ Rosario. “The game plan was to keep talking and keep our energy up. If we fall and break down, that would be our demise.”

With the first two sets favoring the Titans, the Friars fought to gain a lead in the third.

But the Titans were ruthless and determined to keep their lead, each team vying for an opening in the opponent’s defenses.

Minutes onto the fourth set, the Titans had begun to pull away. As Dominic Pelobello tipped the final point, Tiyan’s fans and athletes erupted in celebration.

“No one said, it but everyone was nervous that FD was going to come back with a bigger and better game, but our drive to win one more set was immensely stronger,” said Tiyan outside hitter Xander Duenas.

Because ISA and IIAAG had split, neither team had prior, practical knowledge of each other’s play.

“Coming into this game, there was no set plan around our defense and our offense,” Duenas said. “We knew that the Friars would be camped down with blockers, so our plan was based around what was happening in the moment and who was hitting.”

“We haven’t seen them play. We didn’t know what their game plan was,” Rosario said.

The win, giving ISA bragging rights, capped off the championship season.

“I told them to just play effectively, efficiently and to enjoy themselves tonight,” Pama said. “FD is a tremendous power team. They were just executing really well today, so I couldn’t be even more proud of them tonight.”

They just have to stay focused and stay humble. That’s all you can ask for, he added.

For Duenas, he could not have been more broad of his team.

“Knowing that our team, who has barely the same experience as the players across the court, beat them, I’m just so much more proud,” he said.