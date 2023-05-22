Excitement filled the Tiyan High School gymnasium as the Titans, in a battle for volleyball supremacy, took on the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars.

The Titans won the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys championship game and the Friars, who competed in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, won theirs.

Never meeting prior to this battle, the Titans defeated the Friars in straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in the Guam Sports Network 2023 Champion of Champions varsity match on Saturday.

“Tonight’s offense wasn’t just about power but where to place the ball,” said Tiyan's coach Rod Pama. "They did get opportunities to just slam and they definitely did when it counted.”

1st set

Quickly, Tiyan, with a kill from Nash Ericsson, was the first to light up the scoreboard. Ericsson's blast slammed into the right corner of the court. From then on, the battle was close as the teams competed for precious points.

Leading his team to keep pace with the Titans, Noah Cruz kept the Friars in a tight offensive battle and swiftly earned four kills.

Tiyan’s All-Island setter, Tyrone Buekis, utilized every position on the court, leaving the Friars scrambling in every direction to keep up with the Titan’s relentless attack. With an amazing cut shot from Nathan Aguigui, the Titans pulled forward from a 13-13 tie.

The point differential grew in the Titans' favor as their star player, Gerald Malana, hit his stride. Not only supporting his team at the net, Malana covered Buekis and set for his fellow offense when a strong spike forced the Tiyan setter to pick up the first ball. With the score 19-14, the Friars were backed into a timeout.

With all of Tiyan’s players performing in perfect sync, they held a steady lead and secured the first set 25-19.

2nd set

The Titans, when their outside hitter forced the ball down a tight block with a perfect set from Buekis from center court, were first to reach the scoreboard again. With the Friars making fatal touches at the net, Tiyan racked up a 4-0 lead.

Refusing to give the Friars a chance to recover, the Titans' front lines kept a steady rhythm. With Malana leading his team in kills, the Titans doubled up the Friars, 10-5.

With their backs pushed against a wall and trailing 21-13, the Friars burned another timeout.

Breaking out of their slump, FD setter Yoshi Sayama began to distribute the ball evenly. The sudden change in attack startled the Titans and the Friars, only trailing by two points, 21-19, were back in the set.

But the Friars' pace was broken when Tiyan executed a strategic tip at the center of the net. Not allowing for more points to be scored against them, the Titans took the set, 25-19.

3rd set

Despite having a possession advantage, a bad serve from Tiyan gave the Friars the first point of the set. With an unfortunate return, the Friars led 2-nil. Their momentum was cut short when a block from Ericsson completely shut down FD’s offense.

Without decline, Tiyan pushed forward with great offensive effort from Buekis and Malana. An unexpected dump by the setter stunned the Friars’ middle blocker, leaving no one to defend against it. Malana, in tow, with two consecutive kills, helped rack up a big lead.

The Titans, locking down the net with timely blocks, gave Tiyan a seven-point lead, 22-15.

Malana, with nine kills, emerged as the team leader and, with two consecutive aces, secured the final set, 25-17.

“Getting the last two points on serves alone is a nice moment, and moments like these, where I get to celebrate with the team, are one of the things I will miss the most,” said Malana, a graduating senior.

What’s next?

With the Tiyan Titans losing some key seniors after this season, Pama will have to revamp the team.

“We’ve already developed a culture for volleyball at Tiyan High School and there is a certain expectation that we have to meet for the Titan faithful,” Pama said.