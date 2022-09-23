Titans edge undefeated Bulldogs in soccer statement game

With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Tiyan High School Titans have done what no other team has been able to do: beat the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

On Wednesday, during a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys soccer game at Okkodo, the Titans beat the Bulldogs 3-2.

“I'm ecstatic,” said Tiyan goalkeeper Conor Flory. “We got a win against an undefeated team. It's one of the best feelings, but we also got some bad goals scored on us.”

Before the game, the Titans had only scored two goals and had one win. But that didn’t deter the visiting squad from Tiyan from handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

During the scoreless first half, the Bulldogs dominated the Titans, winning time of possession and testing Titans goalkeeper Flory.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Titans’ Isaiah Cruz erased the 0-0 tie. After working his way toward the goal and beating the Bulldogs defender, Cruz sent a low, slow roller into the back of the net. Okkodo’s goalkeeper Cohen Blas advanced from the pocket to try and make a save, but the two players collided and the ball, gently, rolled past the goal line.

For several minutes, Blas and Cruz remained on the turf. Both had sustained injuries, had to be helped to their feet and helped to the sidelines.

With only 12 players on the Titans' roster, a vast improvement over last year, the Titans only had one substitute. One more injury and they would be playing short-handed.

After a brief recovery period, Cohen and Cruz returned to the field.

Cruz told The Guam Daily Post that his back was hurting, but not bad enough to give up on the game.

“We don't have a big team,” he said. “So we have to make do with what we have.”

Although the goal was painful and came at a physical cost, Cruz said that “it felt really good.”

“It felt like our game finally started. That was the start of our momentum,” he added.

Trailing 1-0 and playing with a sense of urgency, the Bulldogs’ Bryant Ignacio raced through the Titans' defense. And, with Flory approaching, the two collided, knotted the game 1-1.

“They got the goal back pretty fast,” Cruz said. “That was our mistake as a team. But we were able to push through to the end.”

In the 65th minute, right in front of the Bulldogs’ goal, a defender was called for a hand ball. With a penalty kick, Nathaniel Mortera gave the Titans a 2-1 lead.

With tremendous focus, Mortera, prepared for the PK. As he lined up for the shot, he said that his mind was clear and everything was quiet.

“When I stepped on and when I put the ball down, I was like, ‘I’m going to score this,’” he remembered telling himself. “When I kicked it, it wasn't the best kick, but I saw the keeper nudge and that's when it was my time to strike. So I just hit it down the middle and I got the goal.”

But the Bulldogs answered right back.

Barely three minutes later, again, Ignacio tied the game. Nearly an identical play as his first goal, Ignacio dribbled through the defense and scored past Flory.

Twice, the Titans led but quickly surrendered the lead. Flory, as determined as ever, believed in his team.

“I trust my team,” he said. “I know that they can get it back."

"I know we can play good, but small mistakes are what messed us up,” he added.

Nine minutes after Ignacio’s game-tying boot, the Titans’ Ashton Aguon scored the game-winner. On a play that started near midfield, Aguon charged through the Bulldogs’ defenders, raced toward the goal, dribbled past a charming Blas and rifled the ball into the empty net.

“I was going up the field and my heart was racing,” Aguon said. “I was nervous, but I had one thing on my mind: Put in the goal. And I did that.”

Had it not been for his teammates’ effort, Aguon realizes he would not have had the opportunity to put the game away.

“I just want to thank my other boys for fighting hard,” he said. “I want to thank Isaiah for giving us the first goal, getting us the momentum, and Nate, getting us back in the game with the penalty. Overall, I'm proud of our boys, and I'm glad we took this dub.”

When the Titans went up 3-2, Flory said that he wanted nothing more than his team to “lock it down.”

“‘Don’t let them get another goal and don't let any of our guys get hurt,” he thought to himself.

“We can't afford more injuries,” he said.

Playoff hypothetical

If the playoffs began today — which it doesn't, it kicks off Oct. 10 — the No. 4 Titans would play the two-time defending champion No. 1 John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. In the other semifinals, with only four teams advancing to the postseason, the No. 2 Bulldogs would face the No. 3 Southern High School Dolphins.

With an opportunity to improve their seeding, Friday at 4:30 p.m., the Titans will play the Dolphins at JFK’s Ramsey Field.

“I'm just hoping that we can keep it locked down,” Flory said. “We got the win today. We can ride that wave. We can get another win.”

“We need to hold it down so we can we can finally get our trophy,” he said.