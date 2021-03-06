The Tiyan High School Titans boys volleyball team is off to a good start, knocking off the Okkodo High School Bulldogs in the season opener in straight sets.

The Titans, in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association inaugural match, defeated the home team Bulldogs 26-24, 25-23, 25-16.

In front of a no-fans-allowed gymnasium, after two close sets, the Titans seemed to shake off first-game jitters and dominated the final frame, with junior hitter VJ Rosario elevating play and leading the charge.

“It was first-game jitters, especially since it’s been months since we’ve seen other schools,” said Rosario, referring to the coronavirus pandemic causing sports to be shut down for nearly a year. “We started to pick up our energy, talking and yelling, and we’ve known each other since Untalan, so we have chemistry,” he added, sharing that most of the boys have played together since they were students at Luis P. Untalan Middle School.

In set No. 3, Rosario recorded his fifth kill, which helped stretch the Titans lead to 14-11. Later in the set, he pounded a jump-serve ace, placing the visitors five points from the finish line.

Okkodo’s Jesse Martin, with a big kill, fought back, but a 5-0 Tiyan run sealed the deal. An ace from Titans’ Noel Ericsson and a kill from Xander Duenas lifting them over the top.

Apart from a slower-than-desired start, Tiyan’s energy and emotions remained high.

Even when the game was at its closest, Rosario celebrated every good play.

“I believe if we celebrate everyone’s work, then it picks up their energy and level of play,” he said. “If we celebrate each other’s points, then it’s only going to give our team a boost.”

“I believe if everyone talks, then everyone has a sense of focus,” he added.

In the third set, as the Titans edged closer to victory, communication became the loudest when libero Gavin Macapagal called his own number and pounded a kill from the service line.

“That was legendary,” laughed Rosario.

Rounding out the Titans’ high-octane offense, Dominic Pelobello recorded five kills, Duenas finished with four kills and two aces, and Tyrone Buekis launched four powerful aces.

Martin, with 13 total kills, had a tremendous night. Teammate John Michael Medina, with five kills, added power to a competitive Okkodo squad.

The new normal

While playing with face masks has become the new normal, Rosario is happy to share a part in keeping everyone as safe as possible.

“We don’t want anyone to get sick, especially anyone’s families, so we do practice in face masks, use sanitization, and practice social distancing,” he said. “It does make it hard to breathe, but I think if we keep practicing in it then we’ll get used to it.”