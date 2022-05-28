In an unparalleled display of power, finesse and teamwork, the undefeated Tiyan High School Titans boys volleyball team dominated the visiting George Washington High School Geckos 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 in the Guam Department of Education of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game Thursday at Tiyan.

Throughout the entire regular season, through the playoffs and the championship game, the perfect Titans did not lose a single set. In the culmination of the unblemished campaign, the Tiyan Titans defended their 2021 title.

“I would say we're the most efficient team on the court,” said Tiyan outside hitter Xander Duenas. “No matter where the ball is on the court, we can score a point off of it. And that makes us the most formidable.”

Nearly impossible to isolate any one star on the Titan’s brotherhood-inspired team, ISA MVP VJ Rosario, Duenas and Gerald Malana each had huge games. With Rosario and Duenas controlling the wings with pounding kills, Malana’s outstanding play in the middle kept the Geckos pinned on their heels.

As the Titans led two sets to nil, hundreds of Geckos fans tried to will the purple and gold back into the match. As the decibel level reached near-deafening proportions, the Titans remains focused and cruised to the title.

Leading 11-8 in the final set, Rosario pounded two kills and added a block. No matter which defensive combinations the Geckos deployed, the Titans answered.

As the Titans lead swelled, Malana pounded a thunderous kill.

Seven points from the title, at 17-11, Duenas hit a spike for a winner.

With the crowd chanting "MVP, MVP, MVP," Rosario crushed an ace, an untouched jump serve down the line.

Rosario, who also won MVP honors in 2021, is excited to close out his high school season with a second title. However, this year’s title is sweeter than before.

“It feels way better,” Rosario said. “There are 12 seniors and we really pushed it and it really showed. We worked hard until the end.”

Three points from the match, Malana crushed another kill shot.

Duenas, on the next point, served an ace.

At 24-13, Malana, putting an exclamation point on a superb season, drilled the match-ending spike up the middle.

“It’s really shocking,” Malana said. “I feel excited and happy.”

“Once that ball went down, everything came right to me,” he added.

Malana played well throughout the match, but elevated his game to a previously unseen level in the third set.

“I just wanted to win the championship for the boys and especially for coach (Rod) Pama,” Malana said.

“We had a goal at the start of the season, to win the championship,” he added. “But, by not losing any sets, that was all hard work.”

Duenas, like Rosario and the rest of the seniors, is glad to win another championship.

“It feels amazing, but it's a sad end for me because I'm going off to college,” said Duenas, who will be attending North Park University in the fall. “I’m just glad I can leave this legacy off to the younger ones on the team.”