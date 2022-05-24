The championships for the Interscholastic Sports Boys Volleyball League are set. The unbeaten Tiyan High Titan powerhouse will be facing off against a rising George Washington High squad that's eager to take their turn in the spotlight.

In Monday's ISA semifinal matchups, the Titans put on a clinic, doing what they have done all season as they dismantled the Okkodo High Bulldogs in straight sets 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 in front of a raucous home crowd. On the other side, the Geckos withstood a furious rally from the John F. Kennedy Islanders to win in four sets – 25-18, 25-27, 26-24, 25-14.

The championship game is set for Thursday at Tiyan High. The consolation game. featuring the Islanders and the Bulldogs starts at 530. The winner-take-all championship is set for 7 p.m.

Titans win in straight sets

Xander Duenas led the Titans with nine kills and a block in two sets while Gerald Malana added eight kills and two aces and VJ Rosario chipped in five kills an ace and a block.

The Bulldogs were the closest team in the season to taking a set from the Titans losing that set 29-27. Although the thought of going perfect without dropping a set is in the back of the Titans minds, that’s not the primary goal.

“No, the streak isn’t one of our main goals,” said Duenas. “It’s a byproduct of our hard work. If we want to continue the streak, we need to put in the hard work. And if we put in the work and play our game, we have a good chance at keeping the streak.”

“What we have to do is play efficient,” added Rosario. “If we lose a set, it’s okay because our goal is to play efficient, be consistent and just play our game. All the teams are championship level right now so we can’t let up.”

The Bulldogs came out on fire in the first set catching the Titans off guard and jumping out to an early lead 4-2 with a kill from Jose Saures and an ace by Nathan Balbin. But the Titans scored four straight points behind back-to-back kills by Duenas and Rosario to take the lead 6-4.

Up 19-14, the Titans outscored the Bulldogs 6-3 riding the offensive attacks from Duenas and his three kills and a kill by Anthony Angoco to take the first set 25-17.

In the second set, Okkodo again jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind miscues from the Titans and a towering shot by Balbin. But it was the Titans’ Malana who put a halt to the bulldog run with a kill of his own. Malana would follow up his kill with an ace and teammate Rosario capped the short run with his fourth kill of the game to bring the Titans within one with the score 4-3.

“When we’re down it only pressures me a little, but I know that I need to continue to do my job giving the hitters the opportunity to score; and just keep playing consistent whether we are up on points or down,” said Buekis

Later in the set the Bulldogs found themselves with a short 10-7 lead, but a pair of hitting errors and a back row violation would knot the game up at 10 apiece. Both teams would score on alternating possession and with the score now at 11-11 the Titans would take the lead for good.

The Titans offense would go to work spreading the ball around and getting multiple kills from a number of different players including two from setter Tyrone Buekis.

“Tyrone is probably the most versatile setter in either league. He can hit and his sets are pinpoint accurate. You tell him where you want it and when he sets you it’s perfect,” said Duenas.

“Our setter (Tyrone) is really good at reading; he puts the ball in the zones and makes us hitters look good,” said Rosario. “He’s basically the quarterback of the team.”

The Titans outscored the bulldogs 14-7 to take the set 25-18 after a kill by Christian Catt that fell just inside the 10 foot line for the score.

Down two sets to none, the bulldogs kept the pressure on the Titans keeping the game close even after the Titans went on a 7 point run, down 5-3 to overtake the lead 10-5.

With Tiyan at a 23-15 advantage, the Bulldogs jumped back into the mix after the Titans committed five straight errors to cut the lead to 23-20. After a kill by Tiyan’s Carlos Ongpauco and a blocking error on the Titans, Buekis set Malana up on the left side for his eighth kill of the game to send the Titans to their second consecutive title game.

“At the beginning of the season I had the boys decide what journey they wanted to take and to keep their mind and focus on that journey,” said head coach Rod Pama. “When the dust settles on Thursday, whatever the result may be, that’s the journey and path they chose.”

The Titans coach spoke on his team’s need to stay efficient, focused and humble and that the most important thing is to “respect your opponent.”

“You have to understand that your opponent has strengths, where their weakness may be and capitalize on those weaknesses,” said Pama.

The Titans ability to stay efficient and zero in on their fundamentals has led to the teams success all season and is a philosophy that has been echoed by his players.

“From day one I preached that efficiency and fundamentals are the most important keys in any sport you play…it’s the most important thing,” said Pama.

Geckos earn a berth to ship

Up 18-13, the Geckos’ Aaron Apiag launched huge kills straight through the Islander defense to make it a 21-13 game in the fourth set. Junior Daniel Dela Rosa powered another to rock the Islander defense and ignite the Gecko faithful.

Smelling blood in the water and a championship in their sights, the Geckos started singing “Goodbye” to rattle the Islander cages. JFK’s Sean Puno gave the islanders some life, launching a huge kill to rock the gym and silence the Gecko fans for a bit after back-to-back hitting errors to make it 24-14.

But, GW’s Dela Rosa was not to be denied. And, just as he had done all night, GW setter Carlos Montejo connected with Dela Rosa, who answered with a monstrous kill that thundered through the gym and fired up the purple and gold faithful.

“Honestly, it feels amazing,” Dela Rosa said after the game, struggling to be heard over the Gecko fans chanting “We’re going to the ship” in the background. “I was thinking I just have to end it with a bang. Our fans – all our classmates, family and friends – they came out to support us. I needed to give them something.”

Losing the second set was tough. Dela Rosa said. The Islanders had the momentum in the third set, but Dela Rosa said it was their coach who reminded them to stay on task.

“It was our coach … he told we gotta push, but we need to have fun,” Dela Rosa said about the pivotal third set, which saw the Geckos rally after being down by as much as six points. “We were taking everything way too seriously. … we play better when we have fun.”

Looking ahead, Dela Rosa said facing the Titans will be tough, but his team is up for the challenge.

“It’ll come down to our defense. … it has to be on point,” Dela Rosa said. “We have to watch the big hitters, but they’re pretty smart, too. … So we just have to stay calm focused and just be there.”

Dela Rosa thanked his coach for continually pushing the team to do better.

“I’m really happy and proud of my coach,” he said. “He takes the time out of his day to be there for us and coach. … he’s the reason we are here.”

Leiland Gumabon was the lynchpin in the Gecko defense, picking up JFK hits that tipped off or powered through the Gecko wall. JFK was stellar through set two and part of set three but couldn’t close out despite the power behind hitters Irvin White, Mark Morales and Jacobe Quinata.

While JFK mustered a few rallies in the fourth set, the Geckos were firing on all cylinders behind Apiag, Dela Rosa and Matthew Magaling to keep the Islanders on skates and earn a berth to the ship.