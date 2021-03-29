When the John F. Kennedy High School and Tiyan High School boys volleyball teams met earlier this season, the Islanders sent the Titans packing.

But on Saturday, when they met in Round 2 of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season, the Titans dismantled the Islanders 25-19, 25-7, 25-19.

“Our main drive was redemption,” said Xander Duenas, Tiyan’s team captain, adding, “We take pride in our home court.”

Before the Islanders knew what had hit them, before they had a chance to get comfortable in Tiyan’s plush, air-conditioned gymnasium, the Titans pounded their way to a 9-0 lead. With three statement-making kills from Xander Duenas and a match-opening court-shaker from Dominic Pelobello, Tiyan was in the black and JFK, looking and feeling green, burned a potential momentum-altering timeout.

“I just wanted to show them the work we put in ever since the loss that we had against them,” Pelobello said.

Pelobello said that the first time Tiyan played JFK, the Titans shut down.

“We fixed up our game ever since then,” he said. “We prepared for this moment.”

He explained that the Titans fundamentals had not been up to par, a far cry from what was expected by coaches Rod Pama and Kendra Byrd.

“We needed to work on our passing. That was a big part of our loss in that game,” Pelobello said. “And we also needed to work on our blocking, too. We didn’t really read their blocks too well.”

Out of the brief intermission, JFK’s Irvin White, with a kill from midcourt, lit up the Islanders side of the scoreboard for the first time. As the match progressed between the two elite public school teams, JFK began to find its rhythm and cut down on mistakes.

After a thundering ace from White, JFK closed the gap to two points. And with Dean Weilbacher controlling the net and chasing down shots, at 18-17, the Islanders pulled within a single point. While the Titans play had become a bit reserved, JFK was playing full-tilt.

Nearly as quickly as momentum favored JFK, it rocketed back to the Titans. After a string of Islanders errors and a kill from Pelobello, the Titans closed out the first set when a Weilbacher offering sailed past the baseline.

With set No. 1 in the books, the Titans wasted no time controlling the second set.

With Tiyan leading 4-1, any chance of a JFK win diminished when Weilbacher appeared to sprain his left ankle as he writhed in pain. Unable to continue, the JFK big man was crutched to the sidelines, where he remained for the rest of the contest. Without the availability of the 6-footer’s net-dominating wingspan and never-ending hustle, the Titans picked apart the JFK defense.

As Duenas, the “X-man,” launched a series of unplayable serves and the rest of the team refused to let the anything hit their side of the court without maximum effort, the Titans stormed to set point. Duenas, playing high above the net, blasted a kill shot for the two-set lead.

“We’re just playing our game. We’re, honestly, just trying to have fun,” Duenas said. “Our chemistry was on this game. Our mental state was improved a lot from the previous game.”

Duenas said that his team met his expectations.

While the Islanders effort waxed and waned, three kills and an ace from VJ Rosario kept JFK pinned on their heels, silencing the JFK bench, which had been providing a rhythmic beat and cheering from its side of the bleachers.

As Tiyan’s play elevated ever higher, JFK's remained flat. The Islanders, facing more than a handful of match points, gifted the third set when a serve struck the middle of the net.

“We want to show people what we can do,” Pelobello said. “We want to make a name for ourselves.”

With the playoffs rapidly approaching and only six teams in the league, four advancing to the postseason, a result of GDOE pulling out of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the level has been top-notch, but fewer teams has resulted in less opportunity and fewer challenges.

Pelobello told The Guam Daily Post it would be better if the two leagues combined.

Duenas agreed with Pelobello.

“I really wanted to challenge FD (Father Duenas Memorial School) this year, but with COVID-19 and everything, it’s not safe,” Duenas said.

“I’m still proud playing against public school,” he added.