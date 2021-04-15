Editor's note: For the complete article and additional photos, see Saturday's Guam Daily Post.

The Okkodo High School Bulldogs boys’ varsity volleyball team won the first set in the best-of-five-set championship game, but the Tiyan High School Titans refused to lose.

Even after losing the emotional opener, with Okkodo’s Jessie Martin and Tiyan’s Xander Duenas pounding kills and igniting their respective offenses, the Titans elevated play and swept the remaining sets. In a four-set thriller, The Titans defeated the Bulldogs 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling - mixed emotions,” said Duenas, the Titans’ team captain.

In the weeks leading up to the season, with uncertainty if the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association would even have a season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Duenas was mostly at home, waiting for some positive news.

Six weeks later, he and the Titans are champions.

“I was, honestly, very skeptical because I was very scared for COVID,” he said. “But once I heard about the protocols, I was ready to play."

Duenas said that the team was feeling down after dropping the first set, but Okkodo is a tough opponent, not a team to roll over or to be taken lightly.

“It’s an honor to have a more-formidable opponent,” he added. “For me, it was a lot more fun to challenge against them.

“Once we got into the second set, I showed everyone that even though we lost that first set, I’m still having fun, and I am glad to be challenging Okkodo.”