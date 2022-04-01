Ricci Fuellas, 17, knows what it means to be a champion, but sports is so much more to her than hoisting the hardware. For the soon-to-be Tiyan High School Titans graduate, and budding, young tennis star, success is measured more by laughter and smiles than by crushing winners and racking up wins.

Heading into the 2022 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season All-Island Girls Singles championship match, everyone had been gunning for Fuellas. Since she had just navigated her way through the regular season undefeated and was named as the league’s most valuable player, she had the preverbal target on her back.

In the tournament’s opening round, Fuellas faced Laura Mupas, Okkodo High Schools No. 1 singles player. Fuellas had never played Mupas, and she was nervous. She wasn’t scared that her game wasn’t good enough, rather, she didn’t know if their personalities would mesh and if the match would be any fun.

After a brief warm-up period and a few games into the match, Fuellas figured out that Mupas was all business. So with that in mind, the Titan changed her focus and went to work, dropping her opponent 8-3.

“I was just doing what I do. I just played to play,” Fuellas said.

After the quarterfinals win, Fuellas was just two wins away from winning her first-ever singles championship. But standing in her way, first she had to get by John F. Kennedy High School Islanders Eternity Nishiyama - an opponent she had previously beaten but one who had greatly improved since their last encounter.

Although the day and the match belonged to Nishiyama, Fuellas’ 8-5 defeat wasn’t bitter. She had fun. And even though she had lost the last point, she was still smiling.

“To be honest, at the end of that game, I was expecting to be really sad or something,” Fuellas said. “I don't know why I was still smiling after the game ended.

“I'm pretty proud of myself. I’m satisfied with what I've achieved this year. It’s not something to beat myself up about.”

With a chance at her second-ever high school championship dashed, which didn’t weigh heavily or dampen her cheery outlook or even deflate her happy-go-lucky attitude, Fuellas turned her focus toward the third-place game. Although she was no longer playing for a title, her final high school clash would be against Falina Danieli, a fellow Titan who was just as determined as she to have as much as possible.

“Falina and I both had fun,” Fuellas said. “I think we were probably the loudest game there because all you could hear was us just laughing.”

After a one-hour smile and laughter-filled giggle-fest, Fuellas had beaten her friend 8-2.

“I wasn't really looking forward to challenging my own school because it’s gonna be a happy and a sad moment at the same time, because someone has to lose, someone has to win,” Fuellas said.

Fuellas told The Guam Daily Post that she is really proud of herself for doing as well as she had this season. After all, it had been her first-ever time playing singles.

“I'm really satisfied with what I've accomplished this year, being a senior and all - a good way to end my high school years,” she said.

Fuellas, looking back at her four-year tennis career, shared that her proudest moment came as a sophomore, where she and doubles partner Sakura Garrido teamed up to win All-Island.

Fuelles shared that playing doubles with Garrido was a fun experience.

“When I played doubles with Sakura, we would always converse during our games. It was more fun and more loud,” she said. “We only played to have a good time. We never played competitive competitively.

"I only ever played for fun.”