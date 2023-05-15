The Tiyan High School Titans lived up to their high expectations this 2023 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Boys Volleyball League season, winning their third title in a row Saturday night over the second-seeded Okkodo High Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16.

League MVP Gerald Malana finished off his high school career with 15 kills, including the punctuation mark, his final kill down the left line that wrapped up the ISA season in championship fashion.

Now, the Titans await the winner of Monday night’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game between the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, as both champions will face off Saturday to see who is the best high school team on Guam.

Tiyan didn’t dominate in the manner of its 2022 edition, when the Titans didn’t give up a single set in the season, but they entered each match as favorites – and Saturday was no different.

Though Malana led the way, All-Island setter Tyrone Buekis distributed the ball evenly as Noel Ericsson, Nash Ericsson, Isaiah Cruz and Skyler Blas all got in on the action.

“We’re happy we won against a very strong opponent,” Tiyan middle blocker Cruz said. “I’m really happy with my boys, especially Tyrone and Gerald. They really put in the work. The third set was a little rough, but I’m happy we were able to pick it up and push through all the way.”

First set

Okkodo jumped out from the gates as Dominic David served up two aces to get the night going. Both teams jockeyed to a 9-9 tie before the Titans made their first push forward.

A couple of Bulldogs’ errors allowed Tiyan to pull ahead 14-10. A couple of Khole Martinez aces pushed the lead to 22-16 before Buekis dropped another ace to cap off the set 25-17.

Second set

The Titans jumped out early and never relinquished the lead. A quick kill by Cruz had Tiyan ahead 10-6. Solid net play by Okkodo’s EJ Yerten, who had four kills in the set, kept hope alive for the Bulldogs, but Tiyan exchanged points down the stretch to take a 2-0 lead and the driver’s seat, 25-20.

Third set

With their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs laid everything on the line. Neither team was able to get a grip on the lead early on as the largest lead was two.

Tiyan grabbed a 17-13 lead on a big Malana block, but Okkodo made its move as David and Yerten found some open spots in the Titans defense, to pull away from an 18-18 tie. Yerten’s hit placement was on point as the Bulldogs pulled off the third set 25-21, which sent the Okkodo crowd into a frenzy.

Fourth set

Errors were abundant in the early going as the first four Tiyan points came off Okkodo's unforced errors, while four of the first five Bulldogs points came from the Titans’ service errors.

Tiyan went on an 8-2 run midway through that made all the difference. When Malana delivered two straight aces, the writing was on the wall, as the Tiyan crowd started chanting “MVP!”

Okkodo was unable to climb out of the hole as Malana capped off the game with his final kill of his high school career.

“To get a three-peat is a blessing,” said Tiyan head coach Rod Pama. “These boys worked extremely hard. Gerald, Tyrone and Noel, coming back from the championship teams. These boys were tremendous leaders. They really laid the groundwork for our successful season.”

Third place game

The George Washington High School Geckos beat the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 for third place.

Champion vs. champion

The Titans will host either the Harvest Eagles or FD Friars 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Tiyan gym. The game will be broadcast live on guamsportsnetwork.com.

“Whoever we meet, either Harvest or FD, it will be a good game,” Pama said. “We weren’t able to see FD in the preseason, so we’ll see how it goes.”