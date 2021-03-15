The coronavirus pandemic may have shortened the length of sports seasons and inspired guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus, but nothing seems to phase or deter the Tiyan High School Titans girls volleyball team from playing at the highest level.

While the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks are not an easy team to beat, on Saturday, at the Tiyan gymnasium, the Titans made winning look easy, dropping their rival, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16.

Although it was only the fourth match of the season for both teams, the Sharks and Titans treated the livestream audience to quality volleyball. Unfortunately for the Sharks, a combination of early breaks and critical points not going their way made the Titans difficult to figure out.

Against the Titans, there is no such thing as a free points. They don't give anything away.

No mater how hard, or how well placed a kill shot Sharks ninth-grader Kayna Kanemoto blasted over the net, Titans 12th-grade libero Victoria Quichocho dropped to her knees or dove to make a point-saving play. And if Quichocho wasn’t able to make the save, teammates Precious Pecson and Dannean Cruz had her back.

“Our coach, (Kendra) Byrd, she really pushes us through our practices and she helps us with our defensive work,” said Khloe Owen, a Titans 12th-grader. … “With her help, she really taught us to be more scrappy on the court and to pick up every ball - at least touch it and not let it drop on the ground."

The Titans, determined to make their presence felt from the first play, opened the match with Pecson blasting a pair of trademark jump-serves.

As the first set carried on, the Titans jumped out in front, Rylee Guzman giving her team a boost with powerful serves and strong net play from the weak side. As Tiyan’s lead increased, a Guzman service ace set up set point. Unable to seal the deal, her next offering from the baseline found the middle of the net.

A Sharks error handed Tiyan the first set.

“I had the support of my team, and my focus, and I had my family watching me,” said Guzman, explaining that friends and family were watching the livestream from home.

Guidelines and pandemic protocol set forth by the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association do not allow spectators at its events.

Guzman said that she would have enjoyed having her parents in attendance because “they are always there to cheer me on, and when I’m down, they’ll always be there to pick me up.”

“It sucks that it’s my senior year and they’re not able to physically watch me, but I know that they’re watching me, still, and I have their support,” she added.

During Tiyan’s first three wins, quick starts have been followed by second-set letdowns. In practice, coaches Rod Pama and Byrd have been working on keeping the Titans focused and intense, instilling that anything less can result in defeat as other public school teams gain strength and experience.

With Pama’s and Byrd’s lessons firmly entrenched, Owen and Andreyana Sajalbo elevated play. With four second-set kills, Sajalbo seemed to own the net. And with Owen’s serves setting up free points, the Titans lead increased.

“For the past games, second sets have always been our weakest moment, but we talked about it and really came together and solved the problem,” Owen said. “We always had that mindset, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to win.'

“We just needed to stay motivated throughout the whole thing and just think of it as: We’re just playing the first set over, and over, and over again,” she said.

With a 15-6 advantage, even a Guzman miscue favored the Titans. As the soon-to-be graduate elevated for a kill, her shot grazed the tape, misdirected, and landed on the Sharks side of the floor.

Despite luck not favoring the Sharks, and facing five set points, they never gave up. Facing their first of five set points, Sanchez’s Janelle Almoite salvaged the set with a diving save, realizing that trailing by two sets would spell disaster.

An untimely service error handed the set to the Titans.

if the Titans play in the first two sets can be described as powerful and determined, in the final set, they were ferocious. Amassing a 5-0 run and later increasing their lead to 13-6, Tiyan seemed in a hurry to knock off their opponent.

But no matter how skilled the Titans attack, the Sharks never quit, Kanemoto blocking three straight kills from Victoria Serious and Tiyan's front line.

But as the Sharks pulled within three points, 14-11, kills from Guzman and Owen brought the Titans to match point. With nine match points in hand, Tiyan’s Kaya Nededog tapped a winner to the open court.

"This year, I am actually really excited that we have a season," Owen said. "Volleyball has always been my sport. I've been playing it for almost seven years already. If I didn't have a season, I would probably just be at home playing volleyball with my family.

"But now that we do, it's a thrill, honestly."

As the season grinds near its midway point. Tiyan's upcoming match against the George Washington High School Geckos should prove an epic battle.

Both teams are undefeated at 4-0 and the Geckos are riding high after Saturday's straight-sets victory over the visiting John F. Kennedy High School Islanders.

"It will be good to see the girls I coached in middle school battle it out," said Pama, who coached most of the girls on both teams when they were sixth, seventh and eighth-graders playing for the Luis P. Untalan Wildcats. "I have great respect for coach Bobbie (Quinata) and coach Miara (Castro).

"So, it will be intense!"

Pama said that the Lady Geckos defense and court vision are tough and the team has great hitters and an amazing setter with Joie Almoguera.

"Our Lady Titans just need to control tempo, play smart and minimize errors," Pama said. "Lady Titans setter Precious Pecson's role is crucial to keep our girls focused and energized."