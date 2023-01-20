When Xander Duenas played on Tiyan High School’s indoor and beach volleyball teams, his reputation as a fierce competitor preceded him, and he always lived up to expectations.

As a Titan, he earned two beach volleyball championships and a pair of indoor titles, elevating his game in the sand and on the hardwood.

For the 5-foot-7 Duenas, his game was as big as it gets. Now, the 18-year-old is playing for North Park University in Chicago, Illinois, and, as the shortest outsider hitter in the league, he is already impressing the Vikings’ coaching staff.

Last Friday the 13th, a bad luck day, Duenas had the good fortune of playing in his first collegiate men’s volleyball game. Although the scrimmage against Concordia University Chicago didn’t count for more than experience, it allowed Duenas the opportunity to showcase his skills.

“You have to show what you're capable of in order to get the playing time you think you deserve,” Duenas said.

When NPU head coach Michael Sopocy called Duenas’ jersey, No. 26, the former Titan knew he had to impress. But he was nervous. As minutes ticked away, his nerves settled and Duenas recorded his first collegiate kill, then his second, then his third. After a few minutes of play, he knew he belonged in the NCAA Division III program, eager to highlight his skills as a formidable opponent in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin and interleague play.

Duenas said that balancing nerves and trying to play at a high level was challenging.

But, he made it look effortless.

“I had to focus on showing my coach what I'm capable of,” Duenas said. “I'm happy the way I played, my coaches were definitely impressed.”

First impressions

At the beginning of his freshman year, about 5-1/2 months ago, Duenas began his journey as a mechanical engineering major, taking part in unofficial team meetups. If navigating through his classes wasn’t tough enough, he also had to earn approval from his teammates, which wasn’t easy.

“In the beginning, it was kind of like a joke that would pass around, ‘Oh, we’ve got a 5-7 outside,’” Duenas said of the playfully snide background chatter.

“Some of the liberos and defensive specialists are taller than me,” he said.

“I probably am the shortest outside hitter in the league,” he said, not knowing for sure, but The Guam Daily Post confirmed the truth of his statement. “I don't think any other coach would recruit a 5-7 outside hitter for the collegiate level.”

As the days slipped away, and Duenas wasn’t improving at what he felt was an acceptable level, he thought maybe his teammates were right about him. Maybe he wasn’t good enough to play college volleyball.

He was wrong.

Against Concordia, Duenas noticed that he was earning his teammates’ respect, and that of the other team, too. Sending a shot his way wouldn’t result in an easy point. It would be returned and it would come back just as hard or harder.

“For them to second guess a 5-7 on defense, or even the attack, is a big achievement for me,” Duenas said. “I performed a lot better in the game than I had in practice.”

After recording his first kill shot for a point, he noticed a shift in his teammates' attitude.

After the scrimmage, they “were just surprised that I was able to get points off my kills and I was able to play defense well,” Duenas said. “Once they saw how I was able to get high, they took me a little bit more seriously.”

The Banana Slugs

With Duenas and his first scrimmage in the record books, he and the Vikings will head to the West Coast where they will compete in the Banana Slug Jam – a two-day tournament in Santa Cruz, California. The Vikings will open play against the host, the University of California Santa Cruz Banana Slugs, at 2:30 a.m. (ChST) Saturday at the Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Later at 9:15 a.m. (ChST), the Vikings will take on Fontbonne University. On Sunday, at 2:30 a.m. (ChST), NPU will go up against NCAA Division III powerhouse California Lutheran University. Later at 9:15 a.m. (ChST), against Edgewood College, the Vikings will close out the tournament.

Duenas said that he doesn’t expect to get a ton of playing time and will be satisfied with any opportunities he is given.

“I'm focused on learning from other players, other teams, and learning more about my team,” he said.

“My goal is just to improve in my passing, my hitting, my setting, everything. Later on, throughout my years here, I'm going to try to work my way up the ranks,” he said.

That comfortable, uncomfortable feeling

This isn’t the first time Duenas has had to start from the depths to try and earn valuable playing time. In his eighth grade year, at Luis P. Untalan Middle School, his Wildcats won the league championship. The following year, he was a Titan – and he was starting out near the bottom. Not after too long, he climbed the ladder and earned precious minutes.

“Now that I'm a freshman in college, I know I'm not going to be capable of performing at the highest level,” he said. “So right now I'm going to do my best to learn.”

Family, love, and sacrifice

A testament to his incredible work ethic and desire to achieve great things, Duenas is a shining example of achievement and perseverance. But he’ll be the first to admit that he had a lot of help.

Duenas recognized his parents, Rachel and Peter, for their support, first and foremost.

“I'd like to thank my family. They've sacrificed the most. My parents, who allowed me to improve throughout my years,” he said. “They’ve sent me out to camps. They've supported me financially, even to now. They probably sacrifice the most.”

He also said that his journey to the next level wouldn’t have been possible without help from his four sisters, Raenate, Rufae, Raekel, and Paige.

“They've sacrificed time and money for me to be able to thrive out here, too,” he said.

Duenas also expressed gratitude toward his girlfriend, Christine Leon Guerrero.

“She's helping me throughout life here, supporting me and stuff,” he said.

Duenas also praised his two best volleyball mentors, high school teammate VJ Rosario, and high school and middle school coach, Rod Pama.

“Coach Pama was the most influential coach,” Duenas said. “He molded me into be the player I am now.”