For 18-year-old Precious Pecson, the opportunity to play sports this school year would be a blessing – an “unbelievable blessing.”

Normally a whirlwind of extracurricular activities, the Tiyan High senior spent the last year at home like the rest of the island. Instead of bouncing from volleyball to softball and beach volleyball while squeezing in her school leadership positions and outside interests, she spent the year hanging out with family, applying for college and staying in shape to beat the pandemic blues.

“I hadn’t seen or played with a lot of my friends,” she said. “I see them during online school, but to finally reconnect with them – in person, safely, of course, following all our protocols – it was just really nice to get all the girls together.”

Pecson freely admits to a few first-day jitters and whether she could handle the physical challenges after a year of solo exercise.

“I haven’t played,” she said. “I didn’t know if I still have the ability that I had before – to keep on moving, to be able to move as fast as I did, or even be the player that I once was.”

She credits her coach, Rod Pama, with continually reaching out and pushing them to work out on their own, even providing workouts, so the transition would be smoother.

“Being able to play with my team as well as being on the court has been the greatest feeling ever!,” she said.

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the world, Pecson said, she’s taking her blessings where she can and rolling with the changes as they come up.

Sports may happen, something she hopes for, she said. It may not, and that’s something she knows could happen as well.

Is competition important this year? Pecson is pragmatic, saying it is a distant second. The more important thing, she said, is “just being able to get back on the court and play the sport that I have been so passionate about” since sixth grade.

“It would be nice to compete against the schools, but safety comes first,” she said.

A growth mindset

Like most seniors, Pecson said COVID-19 has shaped the way she approaches different aspects of her life from her studies to her sports.

“My attitude towards sports has always been to do the best of my ability and to have no regrets means playing my heart out on the court,” she said. That hasn’t changed, but her mindset has.

Comparing the past year to a rollercoaster, she said it’s been important to keep her mindset locked in on what she has aspired to do, trusting that she’s put the work in to get there.

She applied to several colleges, receiving acceptance letters from Saint Mary’s College of California, Mount Saint Mary’s University and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Having received several academic scholarships, Pecson, who plans to major in business and dreams of owning her own company, is weighing her options between Saint Mary’s and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

As someone who relishes leadership positions, Pecson is looking to carve out a career that allows her to be that person.

COVID-19 won’t slow her down, she said, adding there will be no regrets – if she can help it.

"We just have to keep pushing,” Pecson said. “Give your 110% into everything that you do, because you never know if it’s the last time you’re going to be doing it.”

Her senior year bucket list has a few checks, she said, ticking off college acceptance, academic scholarships, reconnecting with friends and good grades.

But, she has a few more that she hopes can come to fruition despite all that COVID has thrown at the Class of 2021.

“I just want to be able to have a traditional graduation and be able to experience the full effect of my volleyball season,” she said, echoing the thoughts of many seniors on island.