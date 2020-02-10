For the Tiyan High school boys rugby team, the third try was the charm.

Before Saturday’s Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association game against the Guam High School Panthers, not only had the Titans not won a game, they hadn't scored a point. But, with a 17-12 win over Guam High, they accomplished both. To the Panthers’ credit, at 0-4, they scored their first points of the season.

“After our first converted try, the boys were spirited, and they found their second wind,” said Conrad Kerber, the Titans head coach. “This was a great experience, especially for all the younger first-timers, as they will remember this game as they develop over the next three years.”

As the Titans gained experience, they also learned the peaks and valleys of the game.

“We scored twice again and the elation, combined with fatigue, allowed another lapse in defense as Guam High scored,” Kerber said. “Their fastest player ran a winding sweep around the whole team.

“For the remaining minutes, our boys found the structure needed to maintain control and close out the match with our first win.”

With 14-of-19 underclassmen, most playing rugby for the first time, instruction has been challenging.

“It's quite a job multitasking the instructional delivery, throughout practices and matches,” said Kerber, stating that this might have been their last game.

With league rules stating that teams must enter the pitch on game day with 19 eligible players, with dwindling numbers, the Titans may be forced to quit the league.

“With our limited numbers, due to school and other personal issues, our boys team is playing week to week pending our ability to meet the minimum requirement of 19 eligible players by match time,” Kerber said. “We might have another player lost due to other personal issues.

“So, we knew that this might have been the last match for them.”

Here's to the girls

While the Titans boys team has struggled with scoring, winning and fielding a team, Tiyan’s girls are enjoying success. With only two losses - a 33-0 crushing defeat to George Washington High School and Saturday’s 14-10 heartbreaker to the defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals - the second-place Titans girls team has emerged as one of the elite sides.

"Anchored by my two seniors, Tiara (Fernandez) and Lana (Untalan), the composure and determination was truly impressive,” Kerber said. “This was our first meeting with the defending champs this year.

“I knew the skill level and experience of my former ND team was going to be a true test for us.

"Five of my starting seven this week are sophomores, so, I was really anxious to see how they would perform in the moment.”

After surrendering the first try, the Titans gained composure.

"Their first try was one we didn't expect, as we don't have a player of that size to practice tackling against,” Kerber said. “But, the rest of the match was a true battle of ball possession with both teams grinding to the end. … That's good enough for us, at this point. (We) still have room to develop.”

Bulldogs bring it

As teams are improving and the level of competition is increasing, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs girls are gaining ground. After a respectable 19-7 loss to the Royals, Okkodo blanked the Southern High School Dolphins, 34-0. With unselfish play and spreading the field, the fifth-place Bulldogs sprinted past the seventh-place Dolphins.

With five different Okkodo players finding the try zone, the Dededo ‘Dawgs attacked from all angles.

“We really wanted to win this game,” said Diane Dimaquibo, who scored the first try. “It sets the tone if you get the first try. You want it even more.”

With two tries, Seiana Nedlic, the Bulldogs team captain, led by example.

“It’s a lot of teamwork,” Nedlic said. “We all have to gel as a team. You can’t win a game by yourself. Teamwork is very much needed.”

Nedlic, impressed with the team’s communication, is proud to be a Bulldog.

“Everyone talked,” she said. “Everyone was there. Everyone was wrecking. Everyone was clearing.”

Knowing that they have each other’s backs, a band of sisters whose trust runs deep, the Bulldogs' Danica Dela Cruz can always count on her team.

“We have such great chemistry,” said Dela Cruz, who scored the Bulldogs final try. “That’s what sets a good connection on the field, and it also helps us off the field.

“If I were to struggle, I know I can count on one of my girls. They’ll always have my back.”