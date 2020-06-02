The Tiyan High School Ronin defeated all teams in a single-elimination tournament to capture the first ever Interscholastic Sports Association Esports League title Saturday.

Under the Guam Department of Education umbrella, several high school teams have been competing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of the department's inaugural esports league.

Joining the Ronin were teams from Southern High School (Sonar and Echo), Okkodo High School (Red and Blue), John F. Kennedy High School (Green and Gold), Simon Sanchez High School, (MegaSharks) and George Washington High School (Gamin’ Geckos).

“We are happy that we were able to provide this for our students and we look forward to esports becoming an exciting addition to the ISA league,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

The finals featured a matchup between brothers and coaches. Ron Labrador was at the helm for the top-seeded Ronin while his brother, Francis, called the shots for second-seeded JFK Gold.

Tiyan's Ron Labrador said the strategy was to capitalize on the Ronin having the strongest player on island in Krispin "Renin" Catt, who is the league's top-ranked athlete and a Top 10 player islandwide.

Using Catt as a "training beacon for improvement," Ron Labrador said training camps allowed Catt to expose the rest of his team's weaknesses.

"They would challenge each other with that knowledge," he said. "It isn't just a game against each other, but a lesson every time.”

Though JFK Gold fell short of the title, Francis Labrador said his team enjoyed the league overall.

“They all felt comfortable training together online, despite the situation we are in. The entire tournament had a positive atmosphere as well,” he said. “I am truly glad to be a part of this movement.”

The semifinals featured exciting matches with the George Washington Gamin’ Geckos taking on the Ronin and JFK Gold challenging the Megasharks.

“Simon Sanchez did surprisingly well,” said ISA esports commissioner Ken San Nicolas. “They finished the regular season in the bottom half of the ladder but upset third-seeded Okkodo Red in the first round and nearly pulled off another upset against JFK Gold.”

The Southern Echo upset the Southern Sonar to advance against the Ronin in the first round, but fell 2-1. The Ronin then went on to beat the Gamin’ Geckos 2-1 to advance to the finals. JFK Gold dropped Okkodo Blue 3-0 to advance and then beat the Megasharks 3-0 to make it to the finals.

The Gamin’ Geckos beat the Megasharks 2-1 to finish the season in 3rd place.

While the season is done, the league will feature an all-star tournament Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Players will have the opportunity to compete for individual awards, San Nicolas said, adding, "We are excited to see how that plays out."

According to San Nicolas, the C players compete Wednesday, B players Thursday and A players (each team's top athlete) will compete on Friday as they fight for bragging rights in the single elimination bracket. All-Star games start at 4 p.m. on all days with the finals concluding between 6 to 7 p.m.