Not even a pandemic can stop Tiyan High School senior Rylee Guzman. The Titan recently committed, signing an early letter of intent to play intercollegiate women’s soccer for William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, joining the Statesmen for the fall 2021 season, the Guam Football Association announced in a press release.

A testament to her work ethic and the training under the Guam Women’s National Program, Guzman will be majoring in biology, following a pre-med track while competing with the Statesmen in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I as a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

“I am extremely excited to have chosen a college program early, so I can start preparing earlier than others,” Guzman said. “William Penn had everything for me – the price range, the scholarship, the level of soccer that I believe I can compete in, and the university also had a pre-med track available for me. They also expressed great interest by inviting me to their campus to train with their team.”

Always keeping Guam at the forefront, Guzman said, besides advancing in her collegiate career and completing her pre-med program, she wants to ensure she represents the island with pride at the next level.

“I am pleased that Rylee has taken the initiative to fully commit to playing intercollegiate soccer as she moves up Guam’s elite player pathway,” said Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director and head coach of the Masakåda, the Guam Women’s National Team.

Signing early allows her ample time to prepare for the rigors of a collegiate program and elevate her game through the national program, Kim said.

“Her strength is her perseverance and motivation to succeed. It’s important now for her to continue to train at GFA in the national program consistently at a high level, while also working on physical and mental fitness to meet the demands of the sport and school,” Kim said. “On behalf of GFA, I would like to congratulate Rylee and her parents and family.”

Guzman has a long career in island soccer, competing with Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club at 9. She transitioned to the ASC Trust Islanders as she grew older, eventually moving into the United Airlines GFA National Academy program in 2014 in the U12 Division under coach Samuel San Gil, where she was introduced to the idea of working toward playing intercollegiate soccer.

No stranger to international competition, she represented the island on larger stages, most recently as a member of the Guam U19 Women’s National Team that competed in the 2019 Marianas Cup at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

According to a GFA release, Guzman played in various Asian Football Conference and East Asian Football Federation tournaments, including the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Qualifiers in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. Guzman started in the match against Maldives, eventually scoring a stoppage time goal in Guam’s 12-0 win.

Guzman credited others for her success, thanking her parents for supporting her throughout her career and “ for providing me with all the tools and encouragement all my life – believing in me in everything I do.”

She also thanked “all my coaches from my clubs, school, and the Guam National Program for mentoring me and teaching me the skills I have developed throughout the years. I would also like to thank my family and friends for supporting me.”

While their support and belief kept her going, Guzman said it was the training received under GFA that allowed her to hone her edge, building her knowledge in competitive soccer and prepping her for the next level.

Information was provided in a release.