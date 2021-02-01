Editor's note: This is the fourth part in a multipart series chronicling the start-up of public school sports. After nearly 11 months of coronavirus lockdown, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association relaunched its league on Jan. 25. Although interscholastic competition is not allowed, and many families are reluctant to let their children rejoin their teams due to fear of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus, student-athletes who have returned to their sports feel blessed and overjoyed. During this series, The Guam Daily Post will share feature stories and team profiles of both private and public school teams and athletes. The Post would like to thank and recognize all stakeholders for making the return to sport a reality. Playing sports isn't just an idle pastime or something to do, it instills confidence, promotes health and encourages students to strive to achieve good grades. After more than 100 student-athletes were interviewed, most reported feeling incomplete and unmotivated without sports. The Post would like to remind student-athletes, coaches and athletic directors that Guam is in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 and to remember to practice social distancing, wear your mask, stay safe, stop the spread and play ball!, or run!

As Tiyan High School boys volleyball team members rolled up in their cars for practice on Saturday, not even their masks could hide their expressive and beaming eyes as they shuffled toward their gym.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it had been nearly a year since the student-athletes had walked through the once familiar doors and onto the floor, the wood beneath their feet welcoming the long-absent rubber soles on their shoes. One by one, adhering to social distancing guidelines and return-to-sport protocol, students entered the gym, where they were met by a freestanding electronic thermometer and a table loaded with sanitizing wipes - reminders that the season may have started, but nothing is business as usual.

After greeting their veteran coaches, Rod Pama and Kendra Byrd, 17-year-old junior team captains Xander Duenas and VJ Rosario led the Titans in a series of conditioning drills.

“It feels good to be back, seeing everyone, getting to reconnect with them again, getting to see the new faces that are joining,” said Rosario, who, because of the pandemic, last competed in an interscholastic volleyball game as a freshman.

High school boys volleyball, traditionally a fourth quarter sport, was canceled last season after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the island’s first coronavirus cases and declared a public health emergency in March 2020.

Although intraleague play is not allowed, Rosario is hopeful for interscholastic competition. He also hopes to hoist a first-place trophy high above his head, even if fans aren't allowed to witness the accomplishment in person.

“The team’s goal is to win a championship,” he said. … “We are a fresh team.”

Even if sanctions on competition remain, Rosario is content, sort of, with whatever the season has to offer.

“I want us to progress to the next level, for next year, our senior year,” he said. “It’s understandable if we can’t (compete), because of the pandemic. That’s fine.”

Rommel Losinio, Tiyan’s athletic director, is excited to see the young men and women returning to their teams. He shared that resuming practice is a positive step toward restoring a semblance of normalcy.

“They’re just happy to be playing again. A lot of them thought that there would not be any sports at all this year. So, just being at practice and seeing their old teammates and their friends, it’s just a great feeling,” he said. “You can see - even in practice - the joy these kids have just being able to do something that they enjoy and love.”

Filled with a rekindled love and passion for their favorite pastime, the players continued to practice. As players leapt as high as their mostly deconditioned bodies would allow, donning masks and distancing, echos from spiked balls slamming the court filled the gym with a pounding reverberation, followed by a smattering of cheers and applause.

As practice continued and Pama called for rest breaks, four members of the Titans girls volleyball team walked to the basket of balls, placed near center court, and meticulously sprayed the volleyballs with an electronic spray gun, filled with an orange-colored sanitizing solution. For one of the young women, being back in the gym was a precious moment, especially since it was her 18th birthday.

“It really is unbelievable,” said Precious Pecson. “I didn’t think it would happen this quickly, or even within this year, after everything that we’ve been through, after not having face-to-face (instruction) in the beginning of our senior year.”

“It was just really exciting and unbelievable that we have the opportunity to finally play our sports again.”

While the season contains several unknown variables - Will there be competition? And will the season continue if a team member tests positive? - Tiyan's stakeholders hope for a successful season. However, with the pandemic raging out of control in many parts of the world, uncertainty the only constant this season, success is open for interpretation.

“For me, as an athletic director, hoping nobody gets sick, gets the virus during practice or during play … because we followed protocol, because we listened to the health guidelines, that would be the greatest, honestly,” Losinio said.

“I think my definition of a successful year, when it comes to sports, we are just able to see the kids play against their peers, competitively,” he added. “Even just the fact that they’re on the court, on the fields, practicing, that, to me, is already considered a big success.”

Pama realizes that whether there will be competition is out of his hands. Instead of focusing on what might be, he appears content dealing with the now, preparing his student-athletes and making sure everyone follows protocol.

“As a coach, what I need to do is to prep the kids the best that I can, have them be fully aware of the whole issue with COVID and how to practice safely, and following all of the guidelines,” he said.

“As far as competition, we’ll be guided by the powers that be,” Pama said. “That is yet to be determined. Hopefully, the kids get to go out there … and showcase their hard work.”