After winning their semifinal games Tuesday at Okkodo High School, the Guam High School Panthers and the Tiyan High School Titans softball teams will face off in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game.

The Titans earned their chance at the trophy with a 14-13 victory over the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders with a walk-off single in the seventh inning.

The Panthers took care of business and secured a 12-2 victory in their rematch with the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars to earn a chance to repeat as champions.

The two squads will face off 2 p.m. Saturday at Okkodo. Both teams finished the season with 6-1 records, however, Tiyan picked up a forfeit win over Guam High a few weeks back when the Panthers were playing in the Far East Tournament. The Titans’ lone loss was to the Cougars.

To earn their ticket to the championship, the Panthers had to face off against the Academy Cougars in a rematch of last year’s title game. While the Panthers got the better of the Cougars in their regular season match, they were fully aware of the danger that the Cougars placed on their playoff chances.

Sophomore pitching star Brinnlyn Hardt has been crucial to a strong Guam High squad all season, but Hardt was especially important in the Panthers’ semifinals game, striking out 13 batters in a shortened, five-inning game.

It was her third straight no-hitter, according to the Stars & Stripes.

Not only was Hardt essential to keeping the Cougars’ offense at bay, she also contributed in a big way at the plate by hitting a shot over center field to bring in an inside-the-park grand slam.

Hardt, who was also named league MVP, was not the lone contributor to the Panthers. Catcher Rebecca Rapier and Brianni Soto both helped. Rapier made big hits to collect three RBIs and Soto would run in a solo in-the-park home run after she blasted one over the Cougars’ center fielder as well.

“This is a tough game that we’ve been waiting for. We were all looking forward to this game. I’m very proud of myself and the team,” Hardt said.

Walking off to the championship

The Islanders jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning as they looked to upset the top-seeded Titans. Tiyan was unable to respond, and after the Islanders brought in one more run in the second inning, the Titans found themselves in a 5-0 hole.

But with a chance at the trophy on the line, the Titans responded in a big way.

Tiyan exploded in their second chance at-bat, scoring 10 runs in the second inning. After holding the Islanders scoreless, the Titans tacked on three more runs to make it 13-5.

JFK refused to quit, however, as they tightened up their defense to stop the Titans while chipping away at the deficit. After six innings, JFK brought in six more runs to close the lead to 13-11.

The Islanders went up to bat first and brought in two runs to make the game 13-13, shifting the pressure onto the Titans. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Titans hit a walk-off single to put away the JFK Islanders and punch their ticket to the championship.

“I’m really proud of my team for pushing hard and working through. Props to JFK for bringing in the heat,” said Titans starting pitcher Zoey Indalecio.