Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part article chronicling Tiyan High School multisport athlete Westbrook Concepcion. As a member of the Titans boys varsity basketball and volleyball teams, his play elevated the teams and earned the island's respect.

For teenagers all across the island and the world, high school graduation may be the most important milestone of their academic careers. But instead of gymnasiums filled with families and loved ones waving signs and cheering for their lei-adorned graduates, the coronavirus pandemic has left auditoriums bare and administrators scrambling for acceptable alternatives.

While the COVID-19 public health emergency has affected everyone on the planet one way or another, graduating student-athletes have had it particularly bad. Not only were they robbed of the opportunity to strut their stuff across the stage, shake the principal’s hand and grab their diploma, their final season of sports was also stolen.

After finishing third quarter basketball with a lot of lessons learned and tough love handed to him by his father figure, head coach Joel Punzalan, 18-year-old Westbrook Concepcion was ready to help lead his school’s varsity volleyball team deep into the playoffs.

“For our volleyball team, especially with our coach (Rod) Pama, we’ve been working hard over the summer,” said Concepcion, who was eager to finish better than their 2019 third-place podium-grabbing season. “We never got a break.

"We were putting in the work and getting better," he said.

“Pama really pushes ourselves to be the best we can be.”

Loaded with seniors, 2020 was supposed to be Tiyan’s year.

"The boys were really excited to start the season," Pama said. ... "I have 10 seniors in my roster. They were so excited to showcase their talent. It's just disappointing that they're not able to do that right now. But, hopefully, when things settle down, they can do that and showcase that talent over a summer league."

With eyes on the prize, Concepcion wanted nothing more than to cap four years of athletic excellence by celebrating with his teammates as they caressed the winner’s trophy. To lose the opportunity due to a tiny, invisible enemy seemed unreal.

“For us, to find out that corona is the reason why it ended is heartbreaking … because we put in a lot of work, and our season is gone, like that,” Concepcion said.

For Concepcion, losing the season was about more than the competition, it was supposed to mark the end of an era, an opportunity to say goodbye.

“All of us are seniors, and we know each other,” he said. “We have our brotherhood, ever since middle school.

“Throughout the years, we’ve just been really close with each other.”

Concepcion, in the days leading to the sports shutdown, had been carving out a name for himself on the basketball court - a feat that probably wouldn’t have been accomplished without coach Joel Punzalan. Before Punzalan, or BP, Concepcion’s talent was raw. But with a new system of accountability and the father figure handing out discipline and teaching life lessons, he became not only a better athlete, but a better man.

“For me, to watch my boys turn into young men, in front of my eyes,” is rewarding,” Punzalan said. … “I want better citizens.”

Basketball is the platform to help them get through their problems in life, he said.

Without Punzalan, Concepcion was lost. With him, he felt complete.

“When he came in, he made it clear that we’re having a system,” Concepcion recalled. “‘We’re going to do things different. Whatever you knew, from before, forget it.’”

In 2017, the Titans loosely resembled a basketball team, barely more than semiorganized jungle ball.

“We didn’t really have our consistent system going,” Concepcion said.

Before stepping out onto Tiyan’s basketball court, Punzalan and assistant coach Jason Aquino knew that revitalizing a faltering program wasn’t going to happen overnight. Without delusions of a quick fix, the duo went to work.

“We had to break it down, and break bad habits - change the mindset,” Punzalan said. …

“We knew that is was going to be hard for the first couple of years, just because it’s a different coaching style. Anytime you change the norm, … there’s going to be some resistance. There’s going to be some players that want to do it their way. …

"We had to make the boys understand that there’s a purpose to everything we’re doing. … It’s to help them not just prepare for the basketball game, but also, they can use the skills in life.”

At first, the more the coaches pushed, the more Concepcion resisted. He was used to doing it his way and didn’t welcome change.

In 2018, before a playoff game against the George Washington High School Geckos, the Punzalan-Concepcion relationship received its greatest test. The day before the big game, Concepcion skipped school and, during the significant game, he was forced to ride the pine.

That day, two things happened: Titans lost by a point and Concepcion learned that if he wanted to play high school basketball, he needed to man up and play by the rules.

“He took it more seriously this year because he understood that I'm not going to play you if you don’t show,” Punzalan said. “It’s not because you’re good, or on the national level, but you also need to understand that you need to be a leader, and you need to dedicate yourself, and you need to show and lead by example.”

Punzalan, a former national-level basketball player, saw a lot of himself in Concepcion and hoped he could correct his bad habits and turn him into a team player.

“Just to see his growth from the first year to this year is absolutely amazing,” Punzalan said. “Westbrook’s skill set is unbelievable. He can take anybody in the league - by himself - one-on-one.

“He knows and understands the game. What I tried to teach him is to be more humble, and I tried to teach him to use his skill set to make other people better, and be responsible, and be a leader.”

Having logged more pushups, situps, and laps than he cares to remember, Concepcion changed his attitude from me-first to them-too.

“The one thing I will always remember is the brotherhood we have,” said Concepcion, who is working out every day amid lockdown. “Every day, we always improved.

“And to see my teammates get better, … and do their part in the team, and to see them excel from that, it’s one of the best feelings a captain could ever feel.”

With no clear-cut plan to get to the next level, finances, and coronavirus factoring in on his next move, Concepcion hopes to take his game to the collegiate level and represent Guam nationally and in international competition.

“I really want to take my talents to college,” he said. “I will try to go to the Philippines, but with all of this corona stuff going on, that’s on pause right now.”

“Westbrook can hang,” said Punzalan, adding, the “one thing that I love about Westbrook, this year, is his humbleness and his willingness to … learn.”

“He is a starter for the U18 (national) team, hands down,” he added.

With the public health emergency’s mandate of social isolation and quarantine still in effect, Concepcion has stayed in the game with daily exercise, including laps around the block.

No matter the obstacle, he never quits.

“Work hard, and push yourself to exhaustion,” he said. “You control your own destiny, and it’s up to you to be who you want to be.

“The only person standing in your way is yourself. And, always keep that mamba mentality.”