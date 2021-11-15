In an all-Titan Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Boys Pairs Beach Volleyball championship match, Tiyan High School’s Xander Duenas and VJ Rosario defeated Tyrone Buekis and Gerald Malana 21-18, 21-11.

During Saturday’s finale, which took place on the Guam Football Association National Training Center beach soccer and volleyball pit, Duenas and Rosario were tested, but never wavered from the ultimate goal - to win the championship.

“It was a very hard-fought victory because our history with Tyrone and Gerald is, every other game, every other practice game, they've always won by a long shot,” Duenas said. … “We really put the work in, and it really showed how we improved.”

No matter the outcome, Tiyan was guaranteed to bring home the championship trophy. So, the finale was a bit more lighthearted than usual - nobody going for blood.

“It wasn't very competitive because we know it's friends vs. friends,” Duenas said. “So, there was just a little trash talk here and there, but we're just, ultimately, having fun. We're making sure everyone was OK. It wasn't very, like, serious-serious.”

Late in the first set, tied 18-18, Duenas and Rosario could practically taste victory, but calmed their nerves and remained focused. Since they had never beaten Buekis and Malana, and the 1-0 advantage was so close, they were in uncharted territory.

“Me and Xander talked about it,” Rosario said. “We said to not let our guard down, do not be complacent, because, one wrong move and they can get the rhythm back and they could spank us. … Once they get their rhythm, they're going to demolish us - always - like in practice.”

“We figured that we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves and just play point by point, and it wasn't over until the last whistle was called,” Duenas said. “So, we just played like it was first point.”

With a set in hand and one more to go, Duenas and Rosario played their best set of the tournament, pounding aces, smashing kills and diving after all loose balls, incredible determination carrying them to the title.

On match point, Duenas tried to execute a diving pass to Rosario, but the ball, instead of going straight up, cleared the net and dropped over on to their opponents' side for a winner.

Beach volleyball not in the plan

In the weeks leading up to the tournament, Duenas and Rosario were not planning to enter the tournament, both preferring the indoor game, neither comfortable on the sand. But as the tournament wore on, their confidence grew,

In the semifinals, Duenas and Rosario had beaten the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Cam Kelly and Christian "CJ" Lobaton. After that victory, the Titan tandem felt like anything was possible.

“Coach (Pama) believed in us, so he put us in the tournament, and I think we played really good,” Rosario said. “I’m just very grateful that this was able to happen.”

For Duenas, the win was extra sweet because the road to the championship went through FD. Even though the Titans had won the 2021 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association indoor championship, and then, during a postseason, interleague match, they defeated the Friars, they still suffered from Friar mystique - a well-deserved respect for the private school's athletic prowess.

“Throughout the years, even when I was younger, I knew FD was the top dog for most sports,” Duenas said.