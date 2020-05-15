Editor’s note: The Guam Daily Post reached out to the athletic directors and a few coaches from all schools on island for recommendations of senior athletes to profile for our features.

Editor's note: This is the first part of a two-part article chronicling Tiyan High School multisport athlete Westbrook Concepcion. As a member of the Titans boys varsity basketball and volleyball teams, his play elevated the teams and earned the island's respect. Please see part two in tomorrow's Guam Daily Post.

Growing up on the Barrigada Mayor’s Office basketball court, young buck Westbrook Concepcion learned to play hoops from a very young age.

When he was 11, Cisco Conception, an older brother, introduced him to the sport, but it wasn’t love at first sight.

For Westbrook Concepcion, basketball wasn’t tough enough, instead, he preferred to bang heads with his friends on the gridiron.

“My brother first introduced basketball to me,” Westbrook Concepcion said. “I played football first. … I was kind of iffy. I didn’t really know much about it.”

With his brother to guide him, Westbrook Concepcion became a demon on the court, earning the respect of the community and turning into one of the island’s most respected basketball players. As his game elevated, his confidence soared, and the bond with his brother was stronger than ever.

“He’s really been with me through my life of basketball - training me, making me the best player I can be,” Westbrook Concepcion said. “I fell in love with it.”

Amid Westbrook Concepcion’s love affair with basketball, there was still something missing. He was loaded with raw talent, enough to be selected onto junior national teams, but arrogance and selfishness got in his way. In his high school junior year, Westbrook Concepcion, and his game, received much-needed tuneups. With only two years until graduation, he got a double helping of life lessons and tough love from Joel Punzalan, Tiyan’s head basketball coach.

“Westbrook was very coachable, and totally not what I had heard from other people who had coached him before,” said Punzalan, who also serves as Tiyan’s vice principal.

“He did have a little bit of arrogance,” Punzalan said, but that was about to change.

In 2018, before a playoff game against rival George Washington High School, Westbrook Concepcion told his friends and family to show up and watch him dismantle the Geckos. But, because he had not shown up to class the day before, his butt never left the bench.

Punzalan, providing the dialogue, recalled the conversation.

“When he first tried to go in, it was like, ‘where are you going?’" Punzalan said.

“‘I’m going to play,’” replied Westbrook Concepcion.

“‘You didn’t come to school, and you didn’t get your attendance turned in. You’re not playing,’” replied Punzalan.

“‘But, that’s how it was last year,’” replied Westbrook Concepcion.

“‘I’m not the coach from last year, buddy. This is not how we do it,’” Punzalan said. ...

“He was freaking out. I told him, ‘we lost by one point to GW. Imagine what your 15 or 20 points would have done. So, I want you to think about this when I tell you that I need you, the team needs you.’ ...

“From that game on, Westbrook had never missed a practice.”

With newfound respect for his team and coach, Westbrook Concepcion's immaturity waned and he emerged as a leader. From the GW incident, with the possibility of two very different outcomes, quit the team or fall in line, he chose to become more than just the de facto team captain.

“Man, that was crazy,” Westbrook Concepcion said. … "Being a captain, too, I should have taken better actions and decisions. … It really affected the team.”

With wins still hard to come by, the Titans gained experience, and Westbrook Concepcion’s relationship with Punzalan turned into an unbreakable bond.

“He is one of my father figures,” Westbrook Concepcion said. “He, mainly, taught us the game of basketball, but he reflected on life lessons, too.

"He said that basketball is so much more than just a sport. It’s a platform, and he is a really great coach. He really impacted a lot of us."

Punzalan, recognizing his role as more than just a coach, or disciplinarian, embraces the opportunity and gains pride from helping the island's youth.

“A lot of our kids come from broken families, and I have been the one he looks up to,” Punzalan said. …

“West has called me dad. For me, I know how much he struggles.”

Although Punzalan had coached Westbrook Concepcion for only two years, he reached him in a way few coaches ever had - finding the perfect combination of praise and punishment.

“If you’re late, you do 100 pushups and 100 situps,” Westbrook Concepcion said. “He really checked up on us with our grades and all.

“Early, he talked to us, individually, about everything that was going through our lives, right now. He really gets personal with us. That’s one thing I like about him because it was more than basketball for him.”

For Westbrook Concepcion, 2020 will be a year he never forgets. As if Kobe Bryant’s tragic death wasn’t enough for him to deal with, the COVID-19 pandemic delivered the one-two punch that canceled sports and sent him into quarantine.

“It’s a tragedy, especially with Kobe passing away,” he said. “The whole world was shocked, especially me. I used to watch film of him training, trying to imitate his moves, a little bit.

“He was one of my inspirations. When I found out about that, it gave me the motivation to play for him and play with that mamba mentality.”

Still grappling with the Jan. 26 tragedy, a helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, the COVID-19 knockout blow ended Westbrook Concepcion’s high school sports career. As a prominent member of Tiyan’s boys varsity volleyball team, he was ready to lead the Titans deep into the playoffs.

“With corona happening, there are a lot of bad things happening right now,” he said. “But, in order to get the great things in life, you have to go through the bad things first.

“I feel like something great is going to happen. There will be a better outcome out of all of this.”