If former Guam women’s national soccer team head coach Tom Renfro had his way, he would disassemble the Guam Football Association, demand more money from FIFA, and start brand-new national teams, developing and tapping into players from Chuuk, Pohnpei and Yap.

When Renfro coached the women’s team in 2003, they climbed to No. 66 in the world. Now, they are ranked No. 93 and this doesn’t sit well with him. He said that poor leadership, a grossly underfunded program, and a vanishing and aging talent pool are the reasons for Guam’s fall from grace.

“This is a problem with GFA,” Renfro said.

“Our major demographics for the team is high school players and 30-year-old moms,” he said. “We don't get the 20s. They're off doing college. They’re starting their careers. So you've got a bunch of really young girls and then you've got these mature moms.”

What is Renfro’s solution?

“Blow it up,” he said, referring to the complete dismantling of GFA and starting from scratch. “This is what has to happen. And if it doesn't happen, we need to start another association. Let these guys, incompetently, do their thing, and get to be the worst in the world while we will do some positive.”

Although Renfro left Guam six years ago, the self-professed nomad with homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Philippines and Guam, has always held Guam soccer near and dear to his heart. And he wants better for Guam and he said he has the backing to start a new national program.

“I've got a consortium of people and I've got some backers and I want us to start brand new,” he said. “They’re elected officials and real strong in the community and I have a lot of them.”

Renfro said that the new, undisclosed consortium will demand funding from FIFA and stipulate that they side with them over GFA.

“We'll give FIFA an ultimatum,” he said.

“If FIFA can't pay for it,” he said, “then, adios.”

“I don't need Guam Football (Association) to do anything. Go on and be your incompetent self,” he said, adding that their board is “just dead wood.”

“It's rotten wood. It's termite-eaten wood. And these people just hang on to power and hang on to power and hang on to power. And look where the whole thing's going. It's just horrid,” Renfro said.

According to Renfro, if GFA is not in the business of raising the level of soccer and if FIFA doesn’t fund a new endeavor, then, so be it.

“What good are they if we're going to be last in the world?” he asked.

Currently, Guam's men's national soccer team, rebranded as the Matao, out of 211 nations is world-ranked No. 206, ahead of Sri Lanka, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and San Marino.

Build it and they will come

Renfro said that the way GFA conducts business is not conducive to growing a national program and he can turn it around in five to 10 years. He said that GFA board members are unqualified and only in it for themselves.

“This is the problem: You have people running that association that have never coached at a high level, never played at a high level, never administered at a high level, never reffed at a high level,” he said. “These are complete amateurs running a pretty technical program. When you have that kind of IQ at the top, I don't even know what to say. They’re not going to lead you anywhere. They love the power. They get to take these trips all over the world, all the time.”

The Richard Lai effect

When Richard Lai was president of GFA, the Guam’s men’s national team achieved its highest ever world ranking, No. 146, but it came at a heavy price. In 2017, Lai pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was convicted in New York federal court, in connection with his role in FIFA. Lai, in his official capacity as president, took $850,000 in bribes between 2009 and 2014 from a faction of soccer officials within the Asian Football Confederation region and received a lifetime ban from FIFA.

According to court documents, Lai was sentenced in March to time served and supervised release was not imposed. He was also ordered to pay a $300 special assessment fee. Lai was informed of his right to appeal and an oral application was made to release his passports. The court granted the application.

“Richard was rotten. Richard Lai was obviously a stain on Guam, a stain on GFA, a stain on all the national team players,” Renfro said. “He disgraced Guam. He was super corrupt.”

Renfro said that despite the women’s team ranked, at the time, 61 places higher than the men’s team, female soccer wasn’t GFA’s priority and Lai relieved him of his coaching responsibilities.

“He fired me, and that’s like a badge of glory for me,” Renfro said. “We were really successful, and the men were really horrible.”

Under Lai’s presidency, to grow the program, Lai and the board hired Gary White who, along with staff, conducted tryouts in the states for players who met residency requirements, which, according to FIFA, is any player who had at least one grandparent born on Guam. The White/Lai model landed former Team USA defender A.J. DeLaGarza and others with international and Major League Soccer pedigrees.

Renfro feels that searching for talent abroad sends the wrong message.

“He had a whole team of stateside players, maybe two or three from the island,” Renfro said. “What message does that send to the players? If you want to start on the national team, get the f--- off of Guam. Get the hell out of here.”

“There is a huge problem with the whole model of FIFA and Guam. It’s horribly broken,” he said.