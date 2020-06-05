When Tommy Pool decided to transfer from The Japanese School of Guam to Harvest Christian Academy, his life felt like it was in a state of emergency. In the Japanese school system, middle school runs through ninth grade, and, when he became an Eagle, he felt behind. Also, when he chose to switch his golf clubs for a singlet and try out for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars wrestling team, a new sense of urgency became even more uncomfortable.

With a new school, new friends and a new sport, Tommy Pool’s life seemed foreign to him, but he rose to the occasion, thrived in academics, and became a three-time high school All-Island wrestling champ.

“For me, I felt I was playing catch-up all the way through,” Tommy Pool said. “I only had three years to prove myself. … For me, it was just pedal to the metal, focus up, and try to prove myself for the three years that I had.”

Friars head wrestling coach Terry Debold said Tommy Pool’s coming late to the sport turned out to be a strong motivator.

“Having the notion of being slightly behind his peers on the team always made him try a little bit harder,” Debold said. ...

“Maybe that’s what helped him become as good as he was, just a constant desire to get better.”

For Tommy Pool, he had always stayed in shape and welcomed the challenge the new sport offered but, at first he struggled. As a 10th grader, he competed in his first-ever preseason wrestling tournament and lost his only official match. From that moment on, he promised to work even harder, and over his three-year career, he never lost again.

“That really spurred me on, losing," Tommy Pool said. “I experienced my first loss right out of the gate. Yeah, it hurt. I definitely upped my game after that. But, I came back and won gold that year.

“I did something right, I guess.”

With medals piling up, his regular and postseason records perfect, Tommy Pool might have relaxed a bit and enjoyed the experience of competing against the island’s other top wrestlers. But, no matter how much he wanted that to have happened, it never did, even as he noticed his teammates entering matches with a cavalier and confident attitude. Fear consumed him.

“I’ve never been a confidence guy,” Tommy Pool said. “I don’t know why. I mean, every match, for me, felt terrifying. ...

“My heart was in my throat every single time.”

Through Tommy Pool’s career, the feeling of being scared never went away.

“Even senior year, I was nervous, every match,” he said. … “I had teammates that would go into matches relaxed. I couldn’t do that.”

Tommy Pool, based on respecting his opponents, described his athletic career as “three years of nervousness.”

“There is really a level of respect you need to have for your opponent," he said. "I have the utmost respect for all of my opponents. You feel an attachment to your opponent. You know they’re going through the same stuff. They understand your strife. …

“I think that’s what contributed to my constant nervousness.”

Despite the anxiety and the steep learning curve, the 18-year-old Tommy Pool said that wrestling and his mentors helped shape him into the man he has become. Not only did coaches and peers help him reach unimaginable goals, wrestling gave him a sense of purpose. Through sport and friendship, his drive elevated and spilled over to his schoolwork.

The Eagle's grades soared.

“I’ve picked up so much from the team,” he said. “My work ethic has just been honed and improved. … I really found it instrumental in my success, really," adding, “it’s been incredible at keeping me focused.”

My "management of resources was just much, much better during wrestling season when I had that pressure applied to me and I had to learn to adapt, he said. … It helped me prepare for college much, much faster. It accelerated the process."

Able to apply wrestling’s survival lessons to the rigors of academics at Harvest, Tommy Pool focused his energy and destroyed the curve. Despite not attending the school until his sophomore year, he finished an honors and Advanced Placement curriculum with a 4.24 GPA.

“It was a very comprehensive education I received at Harvest,” said Tommy Pool, who excelled at AP calculus and honors English … “I had some fantastic instruction. …Harvest was fantastic for preparing me for college. I guess it was instrumental, really. I couldn’t see myself receiving - really - any other education and being where I am now.”

Tommy Pool said he enjoyed the biblical education and found Harvest’s no-nonsense approach to education endearing.

He also respected his teachers and took great pride in being surrounded by a like-minded, high-achieving student body.

“I’m always proud of my classmates, he said. “ … You want to make the school look good … because you just love the people at the school so much. ...

"They were always making sure that we were thinking before we acted, and that was a wonderful lesson. …

“I just love the school completely.”

With the memories of high school still fresh, Tommy Pool is getting ready to prepare for the next chapter. In the fall, he will start on a bio-med track at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. He was also accepted into the University of Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval Academy but said family and the right fit were deciding factors.

“I decided to turn down both of these options because I got a four-year ROTC scholarship, plus room and board,” he said, sharing that the money was tied to him and not any specific school. “As hard as I worked, for everything, it didn’t really feel like I needed to go to a big-name school, and I thought it would be more beneficial to be close to family, close to what I know.”

Attending a top-rated university had always been a dream, but it wasn’t Tommy Pool’s. Yukiko Pool, his mother, wanted the very best for her son.

"Ever since I can remember, my mother wanted me to go to a very prestigious school and do my best in high school," Tommy Pool said.

“That was - basically - our game plan since middle school," he said. "I was just trying to get qualified for these schools. I guess my decision changed when I went to the Naval Academy and West Point summer theater program."

In Summer 2019, Tommy Pool got accepted into the summer programs, but the Midwestern island boy felt out of place.

“I spent a week at each place in June of last year,” he said. “I really, really loved the experience. It was wonderful. I was so proud the U.S. still has such high standards, at West Point, and the Naval Academy, but I just realized that that didn’t seem to be what I wanted.”

Apart from a core family unit already in place, Tommy Pool will not be going to OU alone. Inina Yatar, 19, his girlfriend, and another childhood friend will be with him. Yatar, an Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars standout wrestler has also enrolled in OU.

Tommy Pool, bracing for the transition from high school to the rigors of university demands, said he will be focusing on schoolwork, and might try out for the school’s wrestling team, but school comes first.

“It’s going to be rocky, I’m sure,” he said. “The first year of college is always a wake-up call. …

“I might just try out for the team, see if I make it. But I think I’m really going to be focused on this medical track. So, I probably will abstain from sports. But we’ll see. ...

“I really like the total physical nature of it. I love the sport because it seems to transcend - kind of - the sporty feeling, I guess. It’s very serious. …

“You’re preparing to either get embarrassed or perform and be proud of yourself. It’s going to go one of two ways. … There’s no blame-shifting. There is no reliance on anybody but yourself.

“I love how close you get to the people that you work with. There is really no closer bond than, truly, truly sweating with somebody in wrestling.”

Debold knows Tommy Pool will excel in school and hopes he tries out for the NCAA Division I Sooners.

“I would certainly hope that Tommy, no matter how difficult it is, at least attempts to walk on to the team,” he said. … "It would be a waste for him not to get back on the mat. …

“He would be an asset to any team, at whatever level.”