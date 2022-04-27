Guam’s fitness gyms, in particular CrossFit gyms, were well represented in the General Fitness Competition’s LIFT HEAVY + LIFT FAST 2 held Saturday afternoon at the Nikko Hotel’s beach front pavilion.

This is GFC’s newest event series. LHLF is a blend of weightlifting & CrossFit, which will test athlete’s strength, strategy and proficiency in weightlifting movements such as the Snatch, Clean & Jerk and various weightlifting complexes. This is a partner-style event with Performance, Fitness & Fun Categories, where partners will perform the movements synchronized, alternating or individually. There will be Max Weight events testing the athletes strength, light weight with high reps testing their endurance and medium weight testing a combination of strength endurance.

Fun Division

1st: Team Rebeccary Ten Oreo: Zachary Tenorio & Rebecca Tomada, Steel Athletics

2nd: Team For Reelz This Time: John Crandall & Katherine Garza, Steel Athletics

3rd: Team Not Fast Just Furious: John Camacho Jr & Ella Pillsbury, Custom Fitness

Fitness Division

1st: Team Steel for the girls: Francesca & JJ Ambrose, Steel Athletics

2nd: Team The Dirty Force: Sonny Cortez & Alyssa Leon Guerrero, The Bridge

3rd: Team Last Minute: Matthew Concepcion & Kaitlyn Edwards, The Bridge

Performance

1st: Team FITAID: Ivee Illao & Ethan Elwell, UNIFIED FIT / The Bridge

2nd: Team T&K: Taylor Crisostomo & Kent Silva, UNIFIED

3rd: Team Can I Pet Your Dog?: Sydney Escoe & Tyler Kirby, Steel Athletics

Heaviest Lift: Bella Complex

– Female: 210lbs, Jacinta Sumagaysay, Guam Weightlifting

– Male: 315lbs, Ethan Elwell, The Bridge Fitness